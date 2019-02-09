Venezuela Did More P2P Bitcoin Trading Than Canada and India Combined in 2018

According to data scientist Matt Ahlborg, LocalBitcoins trading data concludes that Venezuela did more peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading in 2018 than Canada, India, and Australia combined. Venezuelan trading topped $235 million. For perspective, the United States only clocked in $373 million, and it is the largest economy in the world. In total, peers traded $3.1 billion over the course of the year.

One factor that limits trading in more advanced countries is the price spreads seen on LocalBitcoins. To buy Bitcoin there, one will invariably pay several percent above the market rate. A premium is also had when selling on the site, but the only way to obtain the maximum is to create your own selling ad. In regions where people can obtain accounts with companies like Simplex or Coinbase, these centralized services make more sense.

Russia More Than Twice US Trading Volume

Financial sanctions on Russia as a result of its Ukrainian policies drove a massive rise in LocalBitcoins trading in that country. Russia’s regulatory uncertainty in regards to Bitcoin also make LocalBitcoins one of the best options for people looking to acquire and sell Bitcoin in the region. As a result, the data shows that more the majority of all LocalBitcoins volume was conducted by Russian accounts. Russia did $756 million, more than twice what the United States did.

These numbers pale in comparison to the global trading average of Bitcoin. On a daily basis, the world does a volume of $5 billion in Bitcoin trades.

