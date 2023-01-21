Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro

FILE - In this April 26, 2017 photo, former Venezuelan Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Caracas, Venezuela. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, Venezuela's government has released Torres, a former spy chief for the late president, Hugo Chávez, and who spent nearly five years in prison for spearheading a movement of disgruntled loyalists that defied the rule of the leftist firebrand's handpicked succesor, Nicolás Maduro. (APPhoto/Joshua Goodman) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·2 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela's government has released a former spy chief for the late president, Hugo Chávez, and who spent nearly five years in prison for spearheading a movement of disgruntled loyalists that defied the rule of the leftist firebrand's handpicked succesor, Nicolás Maduro.

Miguel Rodríguez Torres departed his homeland on Saturday to live in exile in Spain, according to someone close to Rodríguez Torres who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the release hadn't yet been announced by the Maduro government. He was accompanied by former Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who had been working behind the scenes to secure Rodríguez Torres' freedom, according to the person.

Rodríguez Torres is a former army major general with deep ties inside Venezuela's military, which is the traditional arbiter of the country's political disputes. He cut his teeth as revolutionary stalwart by partaking in a failed 1992 coup led by Chávez, who was a tank commander at the time.

But he ran afoul of Maduro, by questioning the socialist leader's stubborn adherence to rigid foreign exchange controls blamed for soaring inflation and a cratering currency.

Never embraced by Maduro's traditionally conservative opponents, who despised him for leading a crackdown on anti-government protests in 2014 while serving as interior minister, Rodríguez Torres nonetheless galvanized a small if combative movement of onetime loyalists.

Maduro, who, unlike Chávez, never served in the military, immediately viewed him as a threat. In March 2018, he was hauled away by agents from the Bolivarian intelligence service he once commanded while delivering a speech at a hotel ballroom in which he called for free and fair elections.

Later, he was charged with multiple crimes, including treason and leading a barracks rebellion. But he never admitted his guilt and spent most of the past five years at a military prison in Caracas.

___

Follow Goodman on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APJoshGoodman

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

    Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. Although Bolsonarismo appears disoriented at the moment, the broader trend will endure. Many feel that leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was such a threat to their country that his victory required the military to prevent him from taking office.

  • Iran judiciary to rule on famed filmmaker's release: lawyer

    Iran's judiciary is to rule by Friday on whether to release celebrated filmmaker Jafar Panahi on bail after his conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court, his lawyer said Saturday."By law, he should immediately be released on bail and his case reviewed again," the lawyer said.

  • Price drop! Shoppers are 'ecstatic' about this warm (yet cool) shacket — down to $18

    Warm up in this on-trend shirt-jacket hybrid that's so soft, you'll never want to take it off: 'I wear it almost every day.'

  • Argentina drifts farther away from the U.S. by hosting dictators of Cuba, Venezuela | Opinion

    Argentina’s government spokeswoman called Nicolás Maduro “the democratically elected president of Venezuela.” What a joke, Andres Oppenheimer says.

  • Netherlands to provide Ukraine with two Patriot launchers

    The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with two Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers and a number of missiles. Source: the letter of the Minister of Defense to the Parliament, reports European Pravda Quote: "The Netherlands is participating in a cooperation project with the USA and Germany to supply Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, including ammunition, training and spare parts for their maintenance.

  • CIA Director Burns recently traveled to Ukraine to meet Zelenskiy - U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -CIA Director William Burns recently traveled in secret to Ukraine's capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday. "Director Burns traveled to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian intelligence counterparts as well as President Zelenskiy and reinforced our continued support for Ukraine and its defense against Russian aggression," the U.S. official, who declined to be identified, said. The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, said it took place at the end of last week.

  • Finland promises 400 million euros of aid to Ukraine, could add Leopards

    Finland announced on Friday a new donation of more than 400 million euros ($434 million) worth of defence equipment for Ukraine, not including Leopard 2 heavy tanks which it said it could also send if there is an agreement with allies. The new donation would triple the total value of Finland's defence aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Miika Pynnonen, special adviser to Finland's defence minister, said a decision on donating Leopard 2 tanks, of which Finland has some 200, would be taken separately, following discussions with allies at Ramstein air base in Germany.

  • Top U.S. general says it will be difficult for Ukraine to "eject" Russian forces this year

    The Biden administration announced new sanctions Friday on the Russian private military company the Wagner Group, and a meeting with featuring top U.S. defense officials in Germany failed to reach an agreement on providing Ukraine with advanced tanks. Meanwhile, Ukraine is bracing for what is expected to be a new Russian offensive. Debora Patta reports from Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

    When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. Just one example of tech's response: Software giant Microsoft is the latest big companies to announce thousands of job cuts, around 10,000. CEO Satya Nadella said the software giant was "seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one."

  • Zelenskyy believes new tanks for Ukraine will further undermine Russias morale

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukraine's partners to show Russia that it will never be able to defeat Ukraine. He explained that Western-supplied tanks are key in this respect and stressed the importance of Germany's role.

  • The NATO Alliance Is Holding Strong on Ukraine. But Fractures Are Emerging.

    WASHINGTON — The billions of dollars in new arms for Ukraine announced this month — including British tanks, American fighting vehicles, and howitzers from Denmark and Sweden — are testament to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s failure to split the NATO allies after nearly a year of war. But small yet significant fractures are getting too big to hide. The differences are over strategy for the coming year and the more immediate question of what Ukraine needs in the next few months, as both sides

  • Postpartum haemorrhage: Niger halves blood-loss deaths at clinics

    Researchers say an easy three-step process, including a cheap drug, could stop millions of women dying.

  • Group seeks reintroduction of sea otters along West Coast

    A nonprofit group that aims to protect endangered species asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday to reintroduce sea otters to a stretch of the West Coast from Northern California to Oregon. Threatened southern sea otters occupy only 13% of their historic range, with a small population of the mammals currently living on California’s central coast, the Center for Biological Diversity said. “Bringing the sea otter back to the broader West Coast would be an unparalleled conservation success story,” said Kristin Carden, a senior scientist at the Arizona-based group.

  • Netflix's Rebel Moon is a Two-Part Epic Space Opera

    Earlier in the week, Netflix revealed its slate of tentpole films for 2023, and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon was featured among that prestigious lineup. Snyder’s movies tend to catch folks’ attention, and that’ll likely be the case for this film, especially as it’s being split into two movies that are being filmed back-to-back.

  • CIA director visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

    CIA Director William Burns visited Kyiv last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a U.S. official said Thursday, in the latest example of high-level contacts between the U.S. and Ukraine. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the director's classified schedule, said Burns emphasized Washington's "continued support for Ukraine" in the war. Burns also met with Ukrainian intelligence officials.

  • Sen. Rick Scott went to the Florida Keys over migrant crisis. What he said has to happen

    Florida senator called Cuba the “key to all political instability in Latin America.”

  • She came to Miami from Mariel on a wooden boat. Now she has her own rum brand

    The Mariel exodus has produced some of the best and worst moments for the image of the Cuban exiles in the United States. The arrival of 125,000 Cubans between April 15 and October 31, 1980 meant a cultural renewal for Miami due to the wide representation of artists from different disciplines who brought their contribution to the city.

  • Trump is asking advisers what they 'have' on Ron DeSantis so he can eliminate him as competition for 2024: report

    On Monday, Trump said on a podcast that he intends to "handle" DeSantis if the Florida governor runs against him in 2024.

  • 'Hi second week!' Fruhvirtova, 17, revels in 'surreal' Australian Open

    The youngest player in the women's draw, the 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, said it was "surreal" Saturday to reach the second week of the Australian Open at just her second Grand Slam.I'm through to the second week, last 16, in such a big tournament," said Fruhvirtova, who reached the second round of the US Open on her Grand Slam debut last year. 

  • Eric Weddle on Cincinnati-Buffalo: Bengals have 'zero chance against the Bills'

    Eric Weddle said Thursday that the Bengals "got outplayed" and "should have lost to the Ravens" in their wild-card game.