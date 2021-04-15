Venezuela gets another 50,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Workers take care of the shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at the airport, in Caracas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has received a batch of 50,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday, as COVID-19 cases spike in the South American nation.

Venezuela had previously acquired 250,000 Sputnik V vaccines and 500,000 doses of the shot developed by China's Sinopharm, which so far have been administered to public officials, health workers, teachers and some senior citizens.

The new round of vaccines will also be administered to firefighters, civil protection personnel and workers who take oxygen to hospitals, said Alvarado.

"They are not part of the sector health, but they are exposed," he said.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend said it paid $64 million to cover vaccines via the COVAX system.

Separately, the government is in talks with opposition leader Juan Guaido to make additional vaccine payments with funds frozen in the United States.

Venezuela has reported 178,094 cases of coronavirus and 1,834 deaths, according to official figures.

Doctors and scientists have attributed the relatively low figures to a combination of early lockdown measures by the Maduro government as well as chronic fuel shortages in 2020 that significantly limited citizen mobility.

Some doctors also believe that the low figures are the result of limited testing.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin receives second shot of COVID-19 vaccine

    The Kremlin said last month that Putin had received the first shot without disclosing details or providing photographs. No official information emerged on which of Russia's three vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V, Putin received.Russia reported on Wednesday 8,326 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,837 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,666,209 since the pandemic began.

  • Slovak PM sees Sputnik V jabs by May despite rows with Russia, regulators

    Slovakia may start using Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in early May, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday, more than two months after a batch of 200,000 doses arrived into the country but which have remained locked in storage. Also Slovakia has said domestic emergency authorisation was issued for a different dosage than what arrived, and the country's drug watchdog SUKL said it had not received sufficient data to assess the product. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund responsible for marketing the vaccine, said Slovakia had not tested the shot in a specially certified laboratory, adding this was in violation of contract obligations and "an act of sabotage".

  • Putin critics cite Sputnik V vaccine debacle as attempt to further divide Europe

    The COVID-19 vaccine that Russia approved for use last August, before undergoing crucial phase III trials, appears to be another tool in Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of political tricks designed to ensure Russia's status as a global power.

  • What Happens If You Get COVID-19 In Between Vaccine Doses?

    Here's what to do if you test positive for the coronavirus before your second Pfizer or Moderna shot.

  • Bolivian minister 'took bag stuffed with $20,000'

    Police say they caught Minister for Rural Development Edwin Characayo receiving a bribe outside a café.

  • "We are talking to China about talking": John Kerry's long road ahead on climate

    Yes, special climate envoy John Kerry's really in China and no, don't look for a huge breakthrough between the world's two largest carbon-emitting nations.Driving the news: The State Department yesterday announced Kerry's visit this week, confirming plans that began emerging Saturday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: State's announcement went far beyond logistics. Their comments and an interview Kerry did in the Wall Street Journal were notable for tough talk and seemingly setting expectations low."We must insist Beijing do more to reduce emissions and help tackle the worldwide climate crisis," a State Department spokesperson said.The spokesperson, citing Kerry's prior talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, said the trip is " intended only to continue these important discussions.""We are talking to China about talking," Kerry told the WSJ. "We need...to have China at the table in order to be able to resolve this challenge.”Why it matters: Kerry's the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China, and the trip comes amid deep divisions on trade, security, human rights and more.The multiday meetings come just ahead of a major White House climate summit April 22-23 (China is invited) aimed at jump-starting more aggressive global efforts to stem emissions.China's greenhouse gas output is by far the world's largest, so efforts to press for stronger steps are key to keeping the Paris climate agreement goals at all viable.The big picture: The New York Times sums it up..."Mr. Kerry’s visit to China underscores the Biden administration’s intent to cooperate with China on shared challenges, including climate, the coronavirus and nuclear proliferation even as the countries are locked in an increasingly fraught political, technological and military competition."What we're watching: That's whether the two nations will offer any new bilateral commitments.A separate WSJ story, citing a source familiar with the talks, said Kerry and Xie will discuss "creating a new formal mechanism for bilateral engagement" and helping developing nations curb emissions. Catch up fast: China last year committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and having its emissions peak before 2030.But how that might actually happen remains quite vague.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • TV Networks Demand Nielsen Submit to Audit in Battle Over Coronavirus Audience Counts

    CBS, ABC, NBC and other TV networks want the company that audits their audiences every day to submit to an audit of its own. The VAB, an industry group that represents the TV networks to Madison Avenue, is demanding that Nielsen, the arbiter of TV ratings, submit to a third-party audit from Ernst and Young, […]

  • California Gold Rush Town Votes To Remove Noose From City Logo

    Placerville was known as "Hangtown" in the mid-19th century after mobs of miners lynched some criminal suspects.

  • Cambodia orders strict 2-week lockdown of Phnom Penh

    Cambodia’s leader ordered a strict stay-at-home two-week lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh starting Thursday to slow a surge in coronavirus cases, warning “we will die unless we act responsibly.” With the vaccination campaign still at an early stage, the Health Ministry reported 178 news cases on Wednesday, including 145 plus two deaths in Phnom Penh. Cambodia has so far confirmed 4,874 cases and 35 deaths.

  • Sputnik V, Covishield, Covaxin: What we know about India's Covid-19 vaccines

    Russia's Sputnik V is deemed to be safe and works in a way similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

  • House committee votes for the first time in favour of slavery reparations bill

    The bill intends to establish a 13-person commission to study the lasting impacts of slavery

  • Argentine artist channels 'hand of God' with Maradona portraits

    Maxi Bagnasco says he knows Diego Maradona's features by heart after painting portraits of the soccer star almost daily since the Argentine World Cup winner died last November. The artist, who creates lifelike paintings with spray paint on huge canvases, decided to make Maradona his niche after the outpouring of grief over the footballer's death. "I am not afraid of being pigeonholed, I believe that what everyone sees from me is the hand of God," Bagnasco told Reuters with a smile, a reference to Maradona's famous goal against England at the 1986 World Cup, which Argentina went on to win.

  • EasyJet to 'ramp up' summer holiday flights as it warns of £700m loss

    'EasyJet is encouraged by the strong vaccination rollout in the UK and expects the European rollout to pick up pace in the coming weeks,' it said in a statement.

  • Europe scrambles as J&J vaccine delay deals another blow

    European countries diverged Wednesday on whether they would push ahead with giving their residents Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of very rare blood clots in a handful of recipients in the United States. While some European Union members put the vaccine on hold as recommended by the American company, Poland, France and Hungary said they would go ahead and administer the doses that had arrived as the EU's 27 nations face continuing pressure to speed up their immunization drives. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, distributed in Europe by its subsidiary Janssen, is a key part of Europe's vaccination campaign, which has been criticized as sluggish.

  • Wizz Air forecasts gradual travel recovery into late summer

    LONDON (Reuters) -Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air forecast flying would only recover gradually into late summer, as the travel industry enters a second year of pandemic restrictions. Wizz Air said on Thursday it thought the pace of the travel recovery would pick-up as national vaccination programmes made progress in its key markets, which include Hungary, Britain, Poland and Italy. The British government disappointed airlines and consumers last Friday when it failed to say when travel could restart and which countries would be on its green list of low-risk destinations.

  • Pigs Are Seen as Next Big Thing in Xinjiang as Cotton Dims

    (Bloomberg) -- China should build more pig farms in Xinjiang as its cotton industry is under threat from declining soil fertility, according to a government researcher, commenting after some international companies avoided fiber produced in the region over allegations of forced labor.Hog farming could become a pillar industry in the region and supply 10% of the nation’s output, up from 1% now, wrote Mei Xinyu, a think-tank researcher at the commerce ministry. Xinjiang already grows more than 80% of the country’s cotton, and some of those pig farms would replace fields sown to the fiber that have been degraded.The suggestion comes after the U.S. banned imports of textile products containing cotton from Xinjiang in protest over alleged ill-treatment of its ethnic Uighur Muslim minority, and several western countries slapped sanctions on China over the same issue.Cotton is the most profitable crop in the region, and rotation to other crops is not in the interests of growers and hard to achieve on a large scale, Mei said on the WeChat account of Beijing News, a government-run newspaper. The only feasible option is to build more hog farms, he said, and they can use local grain to feed the pigs or import supplies from neighboring countries.Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a military-affiliated entity, and other groups have already started building several large-scale pig farms, which will increase output significantly in the next two years. In the meantime, animal waste from the farms could be used to boost soil fertility, which has been exhausted by extensive use of chemical fertilizer, said Mei.“The most desirable way to solve this problem is to raise pigs and grow cotton simultaneously, and return a large amount of manure from pig farms to the fields after treatment to enhance soil fertility and increase profits,” Mei said.China should expand hog farms in areas like Xinjiang and Heilongjiang, which are less population-intensive than the inland provinces like Sichuan, Hunan and Henan which dominate the country’s pork production, Mei said. Outbreaks of African swine fever that started in 2018 slashed hog herds by as much as half and sent meat imports spiraling to a record.(Updates with details from the report throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A battle over tax hikes is causing a GOP identity crisis

    The Republican Party is facing an identity crisis, caught between a rising tide of populism and its long-held orthodoxies on issues like taxes, labor unions and its relationship with big business.

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • South Africa says downpayments to J&J, Pfizer not refundable

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -The South African government's downpayments to Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccines are not refundable under any circumstances, its health minister said on Wednesday, describing the condition as onerous. Zweli Mkhize made the comments a day after the government suspended the rollout of J&J's vaccine, citing a recommendation by U.S. federal health agencies to pause its use because of rare cases of blood clots. The suspension is the latest setback for South Africa's efforts to immunise its population.