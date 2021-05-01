Venezuela gives US oilmen house arrest in gesture to Biden

FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020 by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. The oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago on corruption charges were granted house arrest on Friday, April 30, 2021, in a gesture of goodwill toward the Biden administration as it reviews its policy toward the politically turbulent South American country. (Posted on Twitter by Jorge Arreaza/Venezuela's Foreign Ministry via AP File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI (AP) — Six American oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago on corruption charges were granted house arrest on Friday in a gesture of goodwill toward the Biden administration as it reviews its policy toward the politically turbulent South American country.

The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press by family members of the men.

Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas and Jose Pereira were hauled away by masked security agents while at a meeting in Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017. They had been lured to Venezuela in order to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent, state-run oil giant PDVSA.

The so-called Citgo 6 were granted house arrest once before — in December 2019 — only to be re-jailed two months later on the same day that President Donald Trump welcomed opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the White House.

In releasing the men, Maduro could be betting he’ll receive a better hearing from President Joe Biden, who on the campaign trail called Trump’s policy of regime change an “abject failure” that has served only to strengthen the socialist leader.

Earlier this week, senior Biden officials from several federal agencies were scheduled to meet to weigh U.S. options, including whether to ease up on crippling oil sanctions it inherited and take steps to support an uncertain attempt at dialogue between Maduro and his opponents, according to two people familiar with the plans.

However, the continued imprisonment of Americans is seen as a formidable obstacle to any outreach.

In recent weeks, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson was among those working behind the scenes to press Maduro’s government to release the men.

“This is a positive and important step that should help secure their wellbeing during the COVID-19 outbreak in Venezuela,” said Richardson in a statement.

Richardson, who has opened back channels to hostile governments in Iran, Cuba and North Korea to win the release of some 40 Americans, vowed to work tirelessly to bring the men back home.

He also called for the release of Luke Denman and Airan Berry — two former Green Berets who participated in a failed raid last year staged from neighboring Colombia — and former U.S. Marine Matthew Heath, who is being held on unrelated allegations.

The six men were convicted of embezzlement last year in a trial marred by delays and irregularities. They were sentenced to between 8 and 13 years of prison for a never-executed proposal to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral. Maduro at the time accused them of “treason.” They all pleaded innocence.

Also pushing for the men's release was Pope Francis. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, sent a letter sent last fall to then U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican Callista Gingrich mentioning a letter by the Holy See's representative in Caracas to Venezuelan authorities urging clemency.

Parolin was scheduled to travel to Venezuela, where he previously serves as the Vatican's ambassador, to attend Friday's beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a 19th century Venezuelan MD dubbed “the doctor of the poor.” But the Vatican No. 2 cancelled the trip at the last minute, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wish our loved one Tomeu were on a plane to the USA with unconditional freedom but are very grateful for this positive step made possible by Gov. Richardson & his team, Secretary of State Antony Blinken & the State Department, the Vatican, and other allies around the world,” the family of Tomeu Vadell said in a statement.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Recommended Stories

  • How a Nigerian mother fought to hold on to her child in Italy

    A Nigerian woman in Italy nearly lost her son as the authorities questioned her parenting style.

  • Why a filibuster showdown in the US Senate is unavoidable

    Even though Democrats control both chambers of Congress, they can’t pass a voting rights bill because they don’t have enough votes to get rid of the filibuster Jason Crow, center, speaks during a news conference on ending the Senate filibuster as Pramila Jayapal, Madeleine Dean, Sean Casten and Cori Bush listen in Washington last week. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, During Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, there are few issues more pressing than the escalating attack on the right to vote in America. Democrats may be running out of time to address it. As Republicans have pushed more than 360 bills across the country to restrict access to the ballot, the president and Democrats have strongly condemned those efforts, but they’ve been unable to stop them. Even though Democrats control both chambers of Congress in Washington, they can’t pass a sweeping voting rights bill because they don’t have enough votes to get rid of the filibuster, an arcane senate rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation. A showdown over the filibuster has loomed over the first 100 days of the Biden administration, but during the next 100 days, it’s clear that a showdown over getting rid of the procedure is unavoidable. Amanda Litman, the executive director of the Run for Something, a group that recruits candidates for state legislative races, told me this week she thinks some Democrats still don’t fully appreciate how dangerous and consequential the GOP’s ongoing efforts are. “This is really an existential crisis. It’s a five-alarm fire. But I’m not sure it’s quite sunk in for members of the United States Senate or the Democratic party writ large,” she told me. “If the Senate does not kill the filibuster and pass voting rights reforms … Democrats are going to lose control of the House and likely the Senate forever. You don’t put these worms back into a can. You can’t undo this quite easily,” she added. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, last week set August as a deadline for Democrats to pass their sweeping voting rights bill, which would require early voting, automatic and same-day registration, among other measures. Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, said the White House supports that effort. But the window for Democrats to have the most impact with their legislation is rapidly closing. The decennial process of redrawing district lines is set to take place later this year, and a critical portion of the Democratic bill would set new limits to prevent state lawmakers, who have the power to draw the maps, from severely manipulating districts for partisan gain. While it’s probably already too late to set up independent redistricting commissions for this year, Democrats could still pass rules to prevent the most severe partisan manipulation. “You could pass new criteria, including a ban on partisan gerrymandering...require greater transparency in the process,” Michael Li, a redistricting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice, told me. “There’s a lot that could be done.” I also asked the Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the Senate committee currently considering the bill, what kind of message it would send if Democrats failed to take any action to protect voting rights while they held the reins of government. “Failure is not an option,” she said, adding she wasn’t going to let the filibuster stand in the way. “This is our very democracy that’s at stake,” she said. “I’m not gonna let some old senate rule get in the way of that.” Also worth watching … My colleague Tom Perkins and I reported on a particularly anti-democratic effort underway in Michigan, where Republicans have already hinted they plan to utilize a little-used maneuver to get around a gubernatorial veto and enact voting restrictions. The Census Bureau announced its long-awaited apportionment totals on Monday that determine which states gain and lose seats in Congress. Colorado, Montana, Oregon, North Carolina, and Florida will all gain a seat and Texas will add two. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will all lose a seat.

  • Zverev falls to qualifier Ivashka in Munich Open quarters

    Top-seeded Alexander Zverev lost in the Munich Open quarterfinals to Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka.

  • Mexico’s Cinepolis Reaches Restructuring Deal for Bank Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Cinepolis de Mexico SA, Mexico’s biggest chain of cinemas, has struck a deal with its banks to restructure more than $1 billion of loans and receive $300 million directly into the company, people familiar with the talks said.Banks including Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Banco Santander SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, and Bank of America Corp. agreed to provide an additional $200 million to help Cinepolis recover from the pandemic after the company’s controlling family offered to put up $100 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The new financing is being split between most of the banks holding more than $1 billion in debt combined.Cinepolis declined to comment. HSBC also declined to comment and the other banks did not immediately respond.Owned by the Ramirez family, Cinepolis borrowed heavily to fuel a global expansion during the last decade of its luxurious cinemas with expanded legroom and cocktails. As of last year, it had 862 theaters across 17 countries.Cinemas were crippled by the pandemic, but the roll out of vaccines is improving the outlook for Mexico, the U.S. and Spain, three of Cinepolis’ top markets where theaters are opening up to limited capacity. Hollywood studios delayed major releases or have opted to immediately stream new films, and industry insiders fear box office receipts may never recover to levels before the pandemic levels.Cinepolis debt includes a 7.5 billion peso ($382 million) term loan due 2023, a $200 million revolver due 2024 and 9.75 billion peso guaranteed term loan due 2026. Combined with obligations tied to operations in India, Brazil and the Middle East, the talks cover $1.35 billion of debt from at least 17 banks, one of the people said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sunday talk shows: Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on 'Sunday Morning Futures'

    Guests on Sunday Talk Shows, May 2 : 'Face the Nation' on CBS; 'Meet the Press' on NBC; 'This Week' on ABC; 'Fox News Sunday' on Fox and Fox News; 'State of the Union' on CNN; '60 Minutes' on CBS

  • Josh Duggar, "19 Kids and Counting" star, faces child porn charges

    The news comes just days after Duggar, 33, and his wife Anna Duggar, announced they are expecting their seventh child.

  • Biden administration to take "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea

    The Biden administration will take a "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. Driving the news: Psaki said the administration has completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea. She did not elaborate on the findings, but suggested the administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach, AP noted. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: “Our goal remains the complete de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective,” Psaki told reporters on Air Force One, per AP. “Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience,” she said, per CNN. "Our policy calls for a calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK, and to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States are allies and deployed forces."Go deeper: South Korean president says Trump "beat around the bush and failed" on North KoreaMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A GOP lawmaker asked if the COVID-19 vaccine had tracking devices, insisting the question was to debunk 'wild charges' from his constituents

    The lawmaker said he knows there aren't tracking devices in vaccines, but he wanted his constituents to hear it from the top county health official.

  • 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Review | Tigers, iguanas and sensible shoes

    The name Tiguan comes from putting the words "tiger" and "iguana" together. Its standard turbocharged engine, which provides the stronger acceleration and lower fuel economy of rival optional upgrade engines, represents a rare contradictory element to the story. The top-recommended Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 do (plus the Ford Escape), while also offering more efficient base engines.

  • Venezuela's beloved 'doctor of the poor' to be beatified

    With the austerity of a monk, a vocation to seek the good of others and a bright scientific mind, Jose Gregorio Hernández won the affection of those who called him “the doctor of the poor.” The beatification ceremony Friday will culminate 72 years of efforts by Venezuela's Catholics. Initial plans called for a ceremony at a stadium, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to change venues, limit attendance to fewer than 300 people — mostly priests and nuns — and leave most Venezuelans to watch the event on television.

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe

  • Can the U.S. and Cuba get along now that the Castros are gone?

    For the first time in more than 60 years, Cuba has a leader not named Castro. Does the change provide President Biden a chance to end decades of hostility with America's island neighbor?

  • One woman’s counterfeit coupon scheme cost stores $31 million in losses, feds say

    Her husband is accused of helping her test the coupons at stores, selling them to his coworkers and mailing them to customers.

  • Apple's new 11-inch iPad Pro is already $50 off at Walmart

    Walmart knocks $50 off Apple's new 2021 11-inch iPad Pro, bringing it down to $749.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Texas lawmaker’s widow calls in FBI after special election robocall accuses her of murder

    It is unclear who financed the calls, which have no “paid-by” attribution

  • Disneyland reopens: 'This is a homecoming for us,' a tearful parkgoer says

    Emotions run high as Disneyland reopens after an unprecedented yearlong pandemic closure. A lot has changed.

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina