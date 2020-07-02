Venezuela gold: UK High Court rules against Nicolás Maduro

Nicolás Maduro's government wants access to the Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England

The UK High Court has ruled against Venezuela's government in a legal battle over access to $1bn (£820m) of gold stored in the Bank of England.

It said the UK had "unequivocally recognised opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president", rather than President Nicolás Maduro.

The ruling comes after the government launched legal action against the bank to try to force it to release the gold.

It is a severe blow to Mr Maduro's cash-strapped administration.

Lawyers for the Maduro-controlled Venezuelan Central Bank, which brought the case, said they would appeal against the judgement.

The gold is being retained by the Bank of England (BoE) following British and US sanctions on Mr Maduro's government.

Why was the High Court in London involved?

The BoE said it was caught in the middle of two rival claims for the gold, one from the government of Mr Maduro and one from Mr Maduro's rival, Juan Guaidó, who declared himself acting president of Venezuela last year.

Mr Maduro's government said it wanted the gold to fund its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mr Guaidó asked the Bank of England not to hand the gold over to the Maduro government, arguing that it would be used for corrupt purposes.

The Bank of England therefore asked the High Court to rule on whom the UK government recognises as Venezuelan president, Mr Maduro or Juan Guaidó.

Why is there a doubt about who is president?

Nicolás Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term in May 2018 in highly controversial elections, which most opposition parties boycotted.

His re-election was not recognised by Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, which labelled Mr Maduro a "usurper" and argued that the presidency was vacant.

Citing articles in the constitution which in such cases call for the leader of the National Assembly to step in, Juan Guaidó declared himself acting president.

More than 50 countries recognised Mr Guaidó as the legitimate president, among them the UK. But President Maduro, who retained the support of China and Russia among others, argued that he was the constitutional president and would remain so.

President Maduro has remained in the presidential palace and has control over the police and the military as well as other key institutions such as the electoral body and the supreme court.

What did the court say?

Judge Nigel Teare said: "Her Majesty's Government does recognise Mr Guaidó in the capacity of the constitutional interim president of Venezuela and, it must follow, does not recognise Mr Maduro as the constitutional interim president of Venezuela."

He added that there was "no room for recognition of Mr Guaidó as de jure president and of Mr Maduro as de facto president".

A lawyer for Venezuela's Central Bank - one of the institutions firmly in the hands of the Maduro government - had argued that while the UK government did not approve of the Maduro government, it still recognised it de facto.

He pointed to the fact that the UK has an ambassador in Caracas and that the Maduro-appointed Venezuelan ambassador to London remains in her post in London as proof of the UK's recognition of the Maduro government.

Another lawyer for Venezuela's Central Bank said Thursday's judgement entirely ignored "the reality of the situation on the ground" saying that Mr Maduro's government was "in complete control of Venezuela and its administrative institutions".

Why is Venezuela's gold in the UK?

The Bank of England is the second largest keeper of gold in the world, with approximately 400,000 gold bars - only the New York Federal Reserve has more.

