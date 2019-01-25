Venezuela’s Maduro and Guaido Duel in Simultaneous Broadcasts

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelans were able to choose which president to tune into on Friday.

For the first time both President Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido, President of the National Assembly who swore himself in as the leader of Venezuela citing a constitutional rupture, spoke in dueling press conferences.

Guaido spoke in front of a rally of supporters in the Chacao neighborhood in the capital Caracas and took questions from local and international media outlets. With Maduro’s regime controlling the airwaves, Guaido’s speech was broadcast live on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Maduro, speaking from the presidential palace in front of press, military and government officials, broadcast his comments across all radio and television airwaves and channels, showcasing his total control over the state apparatus despite Guaido’s claims to legitimacy.

While Guaido’s rally was full of people cheering, singing and clapping, Maduro’s event was somber and serious. Maduro was referred to as the “usurper” by Guaido, while Guaido was referred to as the “lawmaker” by Maduro.

Venezuela, already reeling from a historic economic collapse that has seen the economy contract for five consecutive years while annual inflation accelerates to more than 300,000 percent, is in the depths of a constitutional crisis and battle for the streets and military support. The U.S., Brazil and dozens of other countries are recognizing Guaido as the leader of Venezuela in a bid to force change that leads to free and fair elections while Maduro is being backed still by allies like China, Russia, Turkey and Cuba.

Here’s what they had to say:

GUAIDO

Venezuela in talks with countries to receive humanitarian aidInterim government working to protect Venezuelan assets abroadVenezuela must purge Cubans from armed forcesU.S. diplomats should stay in VenezuelaRussian, Chinese diplomats free to stay in VenezuelaNext steps include more street rallies and call for electionsTransition government ready to name cabinet, Citgo boardInterim government may send representative to IDB soonEuropean Union will take stronger position toward situation in VenezuelaOil production will be increased

MADURO

Venezuela will defeat coup attemptU.S. is behind opposition’s actionsGuaido asked for a meeting, would be willing to talkGovernment committed to political dialogue Expects U.S. diplomats to leave the country as orderedVenezuela will maintain oil exports to the U.S., broke diplomatic not trade tiesVenezuela can divert oil exports away from U.S. if neededCitgo is state property, will be defendedRussia offering full support in telecom, gas, defense

--With assistance from Patricia Laya and Fabiola Zerpa.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Vasquez in Caracas Office at avasquez45@bloomberg.net;Andrew Rosati in Caracas at arosati3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Cancel at dcancel@bloomberg.net, Andres R. Martinez

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.