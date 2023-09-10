Venezuela’s Maduro Wants China’s Support to Join the BRICS

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said he wants China’s support for his country to join the block of emerging-market nations known as BRICS.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The relationship between China and Venezuela can serve to strengthen the BRICS group, and to promote Venezuela’s entry into block, Maduro said in an interview on Saturday with the official Xinhua News Agency.

Maduro, who is in an official visit to China, said the Asian nation can help to achieve Venezuela’s request to enter the group “as the country with the largest oil reserves in the world.”

Maduro said the ties between China and Venezuela can help strengthen the relationship between China and the CELAC group of nations

Maduro also said he wants China’s investment in Latin America and the Caribbean to increase

NOTE: Venezuela’s Maduro Visits China for Help Before Election

NOTE: Lula Says He Is in Favor of Venezuela Joining the BRICS

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.