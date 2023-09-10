Venezuela’s Maduro Wants China’s Support to Join the BRICS
(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said he wants China’s support for his country to join the block of emerging-market nations known as BRICS.
Most Read from Bloomberg
India’s G-20 Win Shows US Learning How to Counter China’s Rise
Wall Street Fears a Too-Hot Economy as Recession Bets Plunge
Everything Apple Plans to Show on Sept. 12: iPhone 15, Watches, AirPods
The relationship between China and Venezuela can serve to strengthen the BRICS group, and to promote Venezuela’s entry into block, Maduro said in an interview on Saturday with the official Xinhua News Agency.
Maduro, who is in an official visit to China, said the Asian nation can help to achieve Venezuela’s request to enter the group “as the country with the largest oil reserves in the world.”
Maduro said the ties between China and Venezuela can help strengthen the relationship between China and the CELAC group of nations
Maduro also said he wants China’s investment in Latin America and the Caribbean to increase
NOTE: Venezuela’s Maduro Visits China for Help Before Election
NOTE: Lula Says He Is in Favor of Venezuela Joining the BRICS
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Huawei’s Surprise Phone Gives Ammo to Biden Doubters on China
Lyme Disease Has Exploded, and a New Vaccine Is (Almost) Here
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.