Venezuela migrants propel billion-dollar delivery app

Venezuelan bicycle courier Luis Tarre, 60, reviews his cell phone as he waits for a Rappi delivery in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. In Colombia, which has recently taken in more than 1.3 million Venezuelans fleeing economic hardship, thousands of immigrants like Tarre are working on the Rappi platform, mostly delivering small packages to customers who can log into the app to order anything from Chinese takeaway to a box of diapers from the supermarket. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — It's six in the morning and Samuel Romero is already pulling his bicycle out of a small garage.

The 21-year-old Venezuelan migrant turns on his phone and logs on to Rappi, an app through which freelance cyclists get paid to make deliveries around Bogota, a traffic-clogged city of 8 million. He checks his brakes and rides into the chilly streets. It's the beginning of a 15-hour workday, in which Romero is hoping he can make around $15 — the equivalent of Venezuela's monthly minimum wage but barely enough to get by in costlier Colombia.

"I am grateful to have some work" says Romero, who arrived in Colombia last year. "But you really have to devote tons of time to this to make any decent money."

Around the world, immigrants are flocking to digital platforms like Uber, Doordash or Rappi for freelance work, because they offer a quick chance to earn cash in places where newcomers struggle to find regular jobs.

But the gig economy can also be perilous for migrants, who end up working long hours in occupations that provide modest pay, no benefits and few opportunities for career advancement.

In Colombia, which has recently taken in more than 1.3 million Venezuelans fleeing economic hardship, thousands of immigrants like Romero are working on the Rappi platform, mostly delivering small packages to customers who can log into the app to order anything from Chinese takeaway to a box of diapers from the supermarket.

The app has expanded into eight Latin American countries since it was founded four years ago by a group of young Colombian entrepreneurs, and raised more than $1 billion from venture capitalists, becoming a showpiece for the country's up and coming tech industry.

But Rappi — like similar companies — has also come under criticism for its modern-day labor practices, which reflect some of the shortcomings of the gig economy.

"This company grew so fast that it forgot about our welfare" said Lina Hernandez, a cyclist who works for Rappi in Bogota, making less than $15 during 12-hour workdays. She recently participated in a protest in front of Rappi's headquarters, where some couriers set fire to their orange-colored company backpacks to express their anger over the platform's working conditions.

Rappi pays cyclists in Colombia anywhere from 60 cents to three dollars per delivery, depending on the distance travelled and the time of day in which an order is taken. The couriers are not considered employees and work on a freelance basis, logging into the platform at their convenience.

Company representatives estimate that couriers can make $2.30 to $2.90 per hour during peak times when demand is highest. That's twice as much as workers on Colombia's minimum wage make per hour. The company says that its platform is providing work opportunities to more than 18,000 couriers across Latin America.

"This is a platform that allows people to generate additional income, in a flexible manner," said Alejandro Galvis, Rappi's chief of staff. "The beauty of this is that through technology we connect two people" enabling cyclists with spare time to serve customers without time to do their own shopping, he explains.

But cyclists in Colombia complain that payments are falling as more freelancers join the platform and compete for each delivery, forcing them to work longer hours to make similar or even smaller amounts of money.

"This was incredible the first three months," Romero said during a long break in midafternoon, when the app wasn't sending him any requests for deliveries. He said that when he joined Rappi in February, he was making almost $22 each day but that his average daily amount had now dropped to about $15.

Rappi cyclists also lack benefits that are mandatory for minimum-wage employees, such as health insurance or sick leave. Couriers must also pay for the maintenance of their bikes, and purchase from Rappi an orange backpack that is required to work on the platform.

Company representatives say the couriers are not its employees but "entrepreneurs" who work on their own schedule and use the Rappi app to find customers willing to pay for deliveries. They say the app does not keep any of the money paid for deliveries. Instead it charges retailers a fee for sales made through Rappi.