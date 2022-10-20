Venezuela opposition consider ditching Guaido-led interim government -FT

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido addresses the media, in Caracas
4
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition parties are considering a plan to wind up the country's U.S.-backed interim government led by Juan Guaido, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a senior figure in the opposition alliance.

Three of the four main parties in the Unitary Platform opposition alliance backed the move and had enough votes to push ahead with it, the FT said.

A spokesman for Guaido told the paper that there was no clear position among the opposition parties about the continuation of the interim government.

Venezuela's 10 main opposition parties have agreed to hold primary elections in June 2023 to choose a single candidate for the presidency. Elections are set to be held in 2024.

Guaido and his allies accuse President Nicolas Maduro of committing fraud in his 2018 reelection bid, which Maduro denies.

The parallel interim government led by Guaido was formed at the beginning of 2019 but has failed in its aim to dislodge Maduro from power.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

