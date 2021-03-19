Venezuela opposition seeks to use frozen U.S. funds to import COVID-19 vaccines

·2 min read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition, recognized by the United States as the legitimate government, on Friday said it would request Washington's permission use funds frozen in U.S. accounts to pay for coronavirus vaccines.

The United States in 2019 froze $342 million of Venezuelan government funds in U.S. accounts as part of a series of sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro, who it labels a dictator and accuses of rigging his 2018 re-election.

While Washington recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, Guaido's interim government must still request licenses from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control - which enforces sanctions - to access frozen funds.

The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) has said that between 1.4 million and 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were reserved for Venezuela through the WHO's COVAX initiative, which provides affordable vaccines for poor countries.

But even if the opposition obtained the funds, it was unclear whether it will be able to reach a deal with Maduro to import the vaccines. Maduro retains power and the military's support, and calls Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup.

Maduro's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said this week that Venezuela would not authorize AstraZeneca's vaccine - one of the main vaccines used by COVAX - due to its "effects on patients."

At least 13 European countries stopped administering AstraZeneca's shot after reports of a small number of blood disorders but EU and British regulators later said the benefits of that shot outweighed any risks.

Venezuela has received vaccine doses from Russia and China, and Rodriguez said she had met with PAHO officials to reiterate the government's demand that the bank of England release gold frozen in Venezuelan accounts to pay COVAX.

Venezuela's information ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The opposition's resolution authorized the use of up to $30.3 million to pay COAX and invest in the cold chain required for vaccination.

Neither the U.S. State Department nor OFAC responded to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas; Writing by Luc Cohen and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Gunman shot horse named Pete as he stood in Parker County pasture; reward offered

    The 10-year-old gelding paint horse was euthanized after being found critically wounded.

  • Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on Earth

    Space and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to the International Space Station and descended to the deepest point on Earth - the Mariana Trench. "It is literally the deepest place on Earth," Garriott, a video game developer, told Reuters on Thursday. "It is almost 11,000 meters of sea water deep - that is deeper than Mount Everest is high above sea level, by a couple thousand meters at least."

  • Slain spa worker toiled tirelessly to support her family

    Hyun Jung Grant loved disco and club music, often strutting or moonwalking while doing household chores and jamming with her sons to tunes blasting over the car stereo. The single mother found ways to enjoy herself despite working “almost every day” to support two sons, said the older son, 22-year-old Randy Park. On Tuesday night, Park was at home playing video games when he heard a gunman had opened fire at the Atlanta massage business where his mother worked.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • The Sleep Products AD's Global Editors Swear By

    Make your bed like the French, Spanish, and Italians doOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Blue Jackets turn back Hurricanes in overtime on Seth Jones’ goal

    The Canes and Blue Jackets began a run of four straight games against each other, the first two at PNC Arena.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks hints at likely Senate run with campaign event featuring former Trump advisor Stephen Miller

    The pair will attend a "campaign rally and announcement" at a shooting range in Huntsville, Alabama, according to an invitation posted on Twitter.

  • Maryland Asian Americans feel on guard for physical safety

    The mass shooting in Atlanta is having a chilling effect on the Asian community in Maryland as bias and hate incidents concerning Asian Americans continues to grow. Recently, as Gov. Larry Hogan pointed out, there has been an increase in Asian-related discrimination and hate incidents in Maryland and around the country. Angela Cabellon is the executive liaison for the newly formed Howard County Asian American and Pacific Islander Workgroup put in place by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to advise the County Council on issues that affect their communities.

  • Biden says Russia’s Putin will ‘pay a price’ for election meddling

    President Joe Biden joined Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos and discussed the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing American troops from Afghanistan, and potential action against Vladimir Putin. During the interview that aired on Wednesday, Biden revealed he met with the Russian leader and discussed foreign meddling in the 2020 election. The men shared a phone call where POTUS claimed to have warned Putin of possible consequences.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Wanted Arizona man who hid in desert for months is arrested

    Deputies aided by Border Patrol agents and state police arrested Marana-area resident David Whitaker on Monday after finding him living in a shack he had constructed, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. Online court records didn't show a defense lawyer for Whitaker who could comment on the allegations against him.

  • Texas GOP chair advises Rep. Chip Roy to 'engage the brain before firing the mouth'

    Rep. Chip Roy's (R-Texas) own state party officials would like him to watch his mouth. The Republican garnered heavy criticism for comments that "glorified lynching" during a Thursday hearing. "There's an old saying in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,'" he said. "You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that." On Friday, the Republican Party of Texas issued a statement that called Roy's comments awful, but also argued critics across the aisle "shouldn't make mountains out of molehills." Chairman Allen West said Roy's remarks "were inappropriate and unfortunate ... While his comments about hanging were dumb, they're not grounds for resignation." West then pivoted to criticize Democrats, saying that it should instead be Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) who should resign. Even as he claimed Democrats are guilty of worse offenses, he didn't let Roy off the hook entirely. "My recommendation to Congressman Chip Roy would be to engage the brain before firing the mouth," wrote West. "It would avoid embarrassing situations such as this." More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Beware the lonely, angry menCDC cuts distance guidelines for students from 6 feet to 3

  • I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.