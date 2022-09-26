Venezuela rejects UN report detailing torture, rights abuses

JAMEY KEATEN and REGINA GARCIA CANO
·3 min read

GENEVA (AP) — Venezuela's government on Monday rejected a report by independent experts working with the United Nations’ top human rights body who alleged President Nicolas Maduro had personally ordered the detention of government opponents, who endured electric shocks, asphyxiation and other cruel acts while in custody.

Hector Constant Rosales, Venezuela’s ambassador in Geneva, rejected the report released last week by the experts working for the U.N.'s Human Rights Council as a “pseudo report” that masked “obscure interests” opposed to the South American country. The government had not previously responded to the report — the third in a series from the council's fact-finding mission on Venezuela.

Speaking to the council, Constant blasted the “terrible politicization” of the 47-member-state body, saying the report "this time goes beyond the limits of the unspeakable, incorporating direct accusations against the president and other high authorities of my country.”

The latest report revealed new details on a string of rights violations — including possible crimes against humanity — under Maduro’s tenure, and presented accusations against members of his inner circle, such as ruling party leader Diosdado Cabello.

It also said Maduro had ordered torture in some cases, but provided no details of specific instances. The fact-finding mission’s leader, Marta Valiñas, told The Associated Press last week that such a conclusion was reached based on “on different but consistent testimonies."

The evidence gathered by the U.N.-backed experts could one day be used by the International Criminal Court or by any country that might apply “universal jurisdiction” to prosecute alleged crimes against humanity.

The mission was established in 2019, and its mandate was later extended until this month. The council has not yet voted on extending the work of the mission, whose two previous reports highlighted steps that the Venezuelan government has taken to repress any real or perceived opposition.

The earlier reports raised concerns about Venezuela's judicial system and detailed crimes like extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and other acts carried out by Venezuelan authorities since 2014, the year after Maduro took office following the death of President Hugo Chavez, and a complex crisis took hold in the country.

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Intelligence Service applied tactics like beatings, electric shocks, asphyxiation with plastic bags and stress positions, as well as threats to kill and rape detainees, according to the latest report. The main targets included opposition leaders, students, journalists and people working for nongovernmental organizations, it said.

Maduro’s government has not allowed the U.N.-backed experts to enter Venezuela or responded to over 20 letters they sent to authorities.

Western countries expressed support for the mission, with European Union Ambassador Lotte Knudsen saying the bloc was “seriously concerned about the protracted human rights crisis in Venezuela and the reported shocking human rights violations by state mechanisms and officials in the context of political repression and anti-crime operations.”

Countries like Russia, Iran, Cuba and Nicaragua came to the defense of Maduro’s government.

___

Garcia Cano reported from Caracas, Venezuela.

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia and Venezuela Re-Open Border After Years of Hostility

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia and Venezuela fully re-opened their border, potentially reactivating billions of dollars in trade that dried up during years of diplomatic tension. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea Say

  • Civil rights law targets 'cancer alley' discrimination

    Sprawling industrial complexes line the drive east along the Mississippi River to the majority-Black town of Reserve, Louisiana. In the last seven miles the road passes a massive, rust-colored aluminum-oxide refinery, then the Evonik chemical plant, then rows of white tanks at the Marathon oil refinery. Less than a half mile from an elementary school in Reserve, it makes synthetic rubber, emitting chloroprene, listed as a carcinogen in California, and a likely one by the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Colombia, Venezuela set to reopen cargo trade at two major crossings

    Colombia and Venezuela are set on Monday to reopen cargo transport at two major border crossings, potentially enabling billions of dollars in trade after years of icy bilateral relations and heavily-restricted economic ties. The re-opening - which will see goods like coal, toilet paper and fruit moved through crossings between the Colombian city of Cucuta and the Venezuelan state of Tachira - was a key campaign promise of Colombia's new leftist President Gustavo Petro.

  • Russian mobilization protesters arrested, Ian threatens Florida: 5 Things podcast

    Dissent against mobilization hits the streets in Russia, Ian strengthens into Category 1 hurricane headed for Florida: 5 Things podcast

  • Uganda's Ebola outbreak: Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears

    Trainee nurses, pharmacists and doctors at a Ugandan hospital fear their lives are being put at risk.

  • The three-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shareholders as stock falls 4.5% over the past week

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • Volkswagen teams up with Umicore on battery materials

    Volkswagen announced on Monday a $2.9 billion battery parts joint venture with Belgian materials firm Umicore, becoming the latest European automaker to bring battery supplies closer to home in the shift towards electric vehicles. While raw materials - among them lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese - will still be largely sourced from across the world, cathode production for batteries will take place in Europe under the joint venture, most likely at Umicore's Poland plant.

  • Kenya Kiambu building collapse: Rescue efforts under way

    Emergency workers pull a child from the rubble in Kiambu county but at least six people have died.

  • Global Citizen Festival generates $2.4 billion in pledges

    The 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival, which included performances from Metallica, Mariah Carey and Usher, generated more than $2.4 billion in commitments to fight extreme poverty and disease. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and others addressed the crowds gathered in New York’s Central Park and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, for nine hours Saturday. “Amidst all the doomsday messages we hear today, hope lies in the fact that millions of citizens are rising up to take action, more than any other point in history,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a prepared statement.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says two more burial sites found in liberated Izium

    Ukraine has discovered two more mass burial sites containing the bodies of hundreds of people in the northeastern town of Izium, which Kyiv recaptured from Russia this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy made his comment in an interview with CBS published late on Sunday in which he also called for sustained sanctions pressure on Russia, whose troops were routed in northeastern Ukraine in a lightning counteroffensive this month.

  • US pushes UN rights council to debate China's 'serious human rights violations'

    The U.S. and other allies are pushing for the U.N. to debate China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China is carrying out a genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the region.

  • Ship with Ukrainian corn, vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

    A ship carrying thousands of tons of corn and vegetable oil from war-ravaged Ukraine docked in northern Lebanon on Monday, the first such vessel since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor started seven months ago. AK Ambition, registered in Panama and loaded with 7,000 tons of corn and 20 tons of vegetable oil, arrived in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest, with Ukraine Embassy officials waiting at the port. Last month, Razoni, carrying grain from Ukraine, was turned back and eventually docked in Syria, Russia's ally, after the Lebanese importer refused to accept the shipment, allegedly because of a delay.

  • China, North Korea Restore Rail Link on Kim’s Key Trade Route

    (Bloomberg) -- China is reopening its main train route with North Korea after a five-month hiatus due to Covid, bringing a potential boost to Kim Jong Un’s sanctions-battered economy.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon

  • Seoul says North Korea, China reopen freight train traffic

    North Korea and China resumed freight train service Monday following a five-month hiatus, South Korean officials said, as the North struggles to revive an economy battered by the pandemic, U.N. sanctions and other factors. The reopening came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month made a dubious claim to have overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered an easing of the restrictions guarding against the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Squaw Valley locals fail to make the case for why offensive town name should remain

    Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “How meaningful is the name ‘Squaw Valley’ to residents? By all appearances, not very.”

  • Chicago police joining national wave of encrypting radio communication, raising transparency concerns

    The days of Chicago reporters and news photographers relying on a live, crackling police scanner to chase news and tell the public what officers are doing in real time are quickly coming to an end. The Chicago Police Department is moving all of its radios to digitally encrypted channels by the end of this year, limiting access to one of the few ways the public can best monitor police activity. ...

  • Biden's mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act

    Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman can tick off how his party's control of Congress and the White House has benefited his city. The bipartisan infrastructure deal will mean upgrades to the heavily traveled highway bridge linking Cincinnati with its airport and northern Kentucky while bolstering a vital westside viaduct.

  • Ian Begley analyzes how Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's offseason drama will impact the Nets in 2022-2023 | NBA Insider

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley previews the Nets 2022-2023 season, including how the offseason drama of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will impact their year.

  • Serial robber wanted for violent thefts arrested after carjacking in McKees Rocks

    A man whom police called a “serial robber” was arrested in McKees Rocks Friday.

  • The British pound has taken a tumble. What's the impact?

    The pound is taking a pounding. The British currency has taken a plunge, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. Investors are spooked by a sweeping package of tax cuts likely to cost tens of billions of pounds in extra government borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession.