Venezuela to send Brazil more oxygen for COVID-19 treatment, Maduro says

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will send further shipments of oxygen to help neighboring Brazil treat COVID-19 patients, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday, after sending a convoy of oxygen-filled trucks to the Amazonian city of Manaus last month.

Maduro, a socialist, has a tense relationship with Brazilian

right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who said in January the Venezuelan oxygen was welcome but that Maduro should focus on helping Venezuelans.

Maduro said on Tuesday that three trucks were currently loading with oxygen produced by Venezuelan state-owned steel company Sidor. Two would be destined for Brazil's northern Amazonas state, while one would go to Roraima state, he said.

"Anything is possible when there is solidarity, brotherhood, peace and love between peoples, and in this case there is, between the people of Brazil and Venezuela," Maduro said.

He added that further shipments could arrive "every now and then" or weekly, according to Brazil's needs.

The outbreak in Brazil's Amazonian region has been particularly severe. Doctors at overrun hospitals in the state capital, Manaus, have said patients have had to share cylinders and that some have died because of lack of oxygen.

Brazil has reported some 9.2 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the third-highest toll in the world. Some 225,099 Brazilians have died of the disease, the most of any country other than the United States.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney)

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'