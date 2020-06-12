Venezuela top court names new electoral council, opposition defiant

1 / 4

Venezuela top court names new electoral council, opposition defiant

Swear-in ceremony for the new leaders of the Venezuela's Electoral Council in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's supreme court on Friday named new leaders to the national electoral council that will oversee parliamentary elections later this year, a widely expected move that opposition leaders call an effort to rig the upcoming vote.

Critics of President Nicolas Maduro have repeatedly accused the elections council of favoring the ruling Socialist Party, and in 2018 boycotted the vote that led to Maduro's re-election on the grounds that it was rigged.

The South American nation must swear in a new congress by the start of next year but has not yet set a date for the poll, which will likely be complicated by the coronavirus epidemic that has led to a strict quarantine.

Indira Alfonzo, a supreme court magistrate who led the electoral chamber, was tapped as the new elections council chief, the overtly pro-government supreme court said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The court said the opposition-run legislature was in "unconstitutional omission" and therefore it had decided to designate the council leaders. The constitution grants this power to congress.

Legislators are working to name the electoral council leadership themselves, and insist that the supreme court does not have the jurisdiction to do so.

"Given that we disavow this farcical (supreme court), we disavow what they produce," legislator Juan Pablo Guanipa wrote on Twitter. "It's an electoral barricade created by the dictatorship."

Legislative chief Juan Guaido last year assumed a parallel presidency after declaring Maduro a usurper, and won diplomatic recognition from dozens of countries including the United States as Venezuela's interim president.

The upcoming election will force the opposition to choose between participating in what will likely be a process stacked in the Socialist Party's favor, or boycotting the vote and losing all of its representation in congress.

It was not immediately clear how countries that recognize Guaido would respond if the opposition lost its majority, given that his claim to leadership is based on being the leader of parliament.


(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Mayela Armas and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

  • At D.C. protests, opposition to Trump doesn't always translate to support for Biden
    Yahoo News

    At D.C. protests, opposition to Trump doesn't always translate to support for Biden

    The protests that have erupted nationwide in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd have combined expressions of anger toward President Trump with calls for police reform and a push to address systemic racism. The ambivalence about Biden, and the Trump campaign's attempts to capitalize on it, is part of a larger dynamic playing out in the presidential race, where razor-thin margins in swing states could determine who wins the national election. In those states, it may not be enough for voters to dislike Trump; they have to be willing to go to the polls and vote for Biden, and some at the protests say they won't do so.

  • Even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd, he's still eligible to receive a $1.5 million pension
    INSIDER

    Even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd, he's still eligible to receive a $1.5 million pension

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing a second-degree murder charge for killing George Floyd, could still receive his pension, even if he's convicted. 22 states require police to forfeit their pension benefits if convicted of any felony, but Minnesota is not one of them. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, will be eligible for a pension worth over $1 million – even if he is found guilty of the charge of second-degree murder.

  • Seattle Police Chief: ‘We’re Not Able to Get to’ 911 Calls for ‘Rape, Robbery’ in Autonomous Zone
    National Review

    Seattle Police Chief: ‘We’re Not Able to Get to’ 911 Calls for ‘Rape, Robbery’ in Autonomous Zone

    The head of the Seattle's Police Department told officers in a video address on Thursday that the decision to abandon the city's Third Precinct to activists was “not my decision,” and has prevented the department from responding to emergency calls in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police Chief Carmen Best, who joined Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan at a news conference Thursday afternoon, revealed that “ultimately the city had other plans for the building and relented to public pressure.” On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department said it would try to reopen the East Precinct, and Best was able to visit the location on Thursday.

  • Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.
    The Daily Beast

    Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.

    As protests across Chicago devolved into chaos last week and residents started to loot nearby stores, police officers were making popcorn and drinking coffee while “lounging” inside Congressman Bobby Rush's office, officials said in a stunning news conference on Thursday. Speaking alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rush said at least 13 Chicago Police officers were loitering inside his South Side campaign office in the early hours of June 1 and were “relaxing” while nearby stores were being looted and burned, and their fellow officers were clashing with demonstrators. The incident, which Rush and Lightfoot said was captured on CCTV, showed the officers—and at least three supervisors—with feet up on desks.

  • US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat
    Business Insider

    US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat

    A US Air Force F-35A pilot recently became the first woman to fly the fifth-generation stealth fighter into combat, according to an Air Force press release. Capt. Emily Thompson, call sign "Banzai," made the historic flight in a fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. "Being the first female, it's a pretty big honor," Thompson said this week in an Air Force statement.

  • Australian prime minister apologizes for 'no slavery' claim
    Associated Press

    Australian prime minister apologizes for 'no slavery' claim

    Australia's prime minister apologized on Friday to critics who accuse him of denying the country's history of slavery, as a state government announced it will remove a former Belgian king's name from a mountain range as part of a global re-examination of racial injustice. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the legacy of British explorer James Cook, who in 1770 charted the site of the first British penal colony in Australia, which became present-day Sydney. Morrison, who represents the Sydney electoral district of Cook in Parliament, described the British naval hero on Thursday as “very much ahead of his time,” and urged people calling for the district to be renamed to “get a bit of a grip on this.”

  • Step Inside the Colorful Milan Home
    Architectural Digest

    Step Inside the Colorful Milan Home

    undefined Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Putin appeals to Russians' core values as vote on extending term looms
    Reuters

    Putin appeals to Russians' core values as vote on extending term looms

    President Vladimir Putin appealed to what he termed Russians' core values on Friday, the country's national day, as he sought to rally support for a vote on constitutional reforms that could potentially keep him in office until 2036. The plebiscite will run from June 25-July 1 and, if approved, includes a change that would allow 67-year-old Putin, in power since 1999, to serve two more six-year terms in the Kremlin after 2024, when he would under current laws be obliged to step down. "We have a common historical code, moral foundations... Respect for parents and family (and) love for our soil," Putin said at a flag-raising ceremony in Moscow to mark Russia Day.

  • Trump administration to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump administration to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the International Criminal Court as a “highly politicized” institution on Wednesday morning as he announced new sanctions against it for its investigation into potential war crimes by U.S. forces during the years-long war in Afghanistan.

  • Trump is a ‘psychopath’ who will try to steal the 2020 election, Art of the Deal co-writer says
    The Independent

    Trump is a ‘psychopath’ who will try to steal the 2020 election, Art of the Deal co-writer says

    The co-author of Donald Trump's 1987 book, The Art of the Deal, has labelled the president a “psychopath,” and speculated that he might try to steal November's presidential election. Tony Schwartz, the co-author of Mr Trump's first book, made the comments when asked about an interview given by Joe Biden on Thursday, in which the former vice president suggested that Mr Trump would refuse to leave office if he loses in November. Mr Schwartz said he agreed with Mr Biden's fears "100 per cent," and that he believed Mr Trump “will do everything he can" to try to steal the election.

  • Black ex-cop: I understand the anger but don't defund police. It could make things worse.
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Black ex-cop: I understand the anger but don't defund police. It could make things worse.

    Change is coming to American law enforcement. The protests across the country decrying police brutality, particularly in the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, have catalyzed a movement to address police use of force and systemic racism. In little more than a week, the House of Representatives has proposed a Justice in Policing Act, New York is poised to enact laws intended to reshape law enforcement, and Minnesota has launched a civil rights investigation into its police department's actions.

  • New virus cases raise fears in Chinese capital, markets closed
    AFP

    New virus cases raise fears in Chinese capital, markets closed

    Beijing closed two markets on Friday and delayed the return of primary school students after three fresh coronavirus cases emerged in the capital -- the first after two months of no infections in the city. The majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they return home. The two latest patients are employees of the China Meat Research Centre, city officials said at a daily press conference.

  • 'They are blatantly snubbing us': Protesters feel at risk as some NYPD officers don't follow guidelines to wear masks
    INSIDER

    'They are blatantly snubbing us': Protesters feel at risk as some NYPD officers don't follow guidelines to wear masks

    Scott Heins/Getty Images NYPD officers have been photographed not wearing face masks, worn to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some protesters said they see it as a blatant disregard for the safety and well being of the public. The NYPD has been dismissive of criticism on the issue.

  • Deputies Claim They Killed a Black Man in His Home When He Tried to Grab a Gun. His Family Says Otherwise.
    The Daily Beast

    Deputies Claim They Killed a Black Man in His Home When He Tried to Grab a Gun. His Family Says Otherwise.

    A Los Angeles man was fatally shot in his home by deputies Thursday morning in a tragic domestic dispute call gone wrong. Michael “Blue” Thomas, 62, was killed in his living room in the early hours on Thursday after Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute call, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “They broke the front down and they grabbed Mr. Thomas immediately,” Bradley Gage, the family's attorney, told The Daily Beast on Friday.

  • Associated Press

    Watchdog: Agency misspent money meant for migrant care

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection violated the law when it misspent money appropriated for migrant care on items like all-terrain vehicles, boats and its police dog program, according to a federal investigation. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report released Thursday that CBP misspent some of the $112 million it was allocated for “consumables and medical care” on an emergency basis during a large increase in illegal border crossings in 2019. In a statement to The Associated Press, CBP said it fully cooperated with GAO throughout its inquiry.

  • Zoom suspends account of US-based Chinese activists after Tiananmen meeting
    BBC

    Zoom suspends account of US-based Chinese activists after Tiananmen meeting

    Video conferencing giant Zoom suspended the account of a group of US-based Chinese activists after they held a meeting on the platform to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown. The Humanitarian China group said its account was shut just days after the event, which was attended by about 250 people including some activists who called in from China. Zoom said the account had been closed to comply with "local laws".

  • Reuters

    French nuclear submarine on fire at Toulon harbour: prefecture

    Fire broke out onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon on Friday and was still raging but under control by afternoon, local officials said. Nobody was hurt and no nuclear materials or weapons were on board the vessel, the Perle, which is in dry dock for repairs, the prefecture said in a statement. The prefecture also said that smoke coming from the Perle was not radioactive.

  • ‘There is no emergency’: W.H. economic advisers shrug off feared ‘second wave’ of coronavirus
    Politico

    ‘There is no emergency’: W.H. economic advisers shrug off feared ‘second wave’ of coronavirus

    The White House's top economic advisers on Friday shrugged off concerns of a potential “second wave” of the coronavirus, reflecting President Donald Trump's eagerness to continue reopening broad swaths of the country even as cases of Covid-19 are spiking in more than a dozen states. Kudlow previously claimed in late February that the federal government had “contained” the threat of a domestic coronavirus outbreak “pretty close to airtight” — an assessment which proved to be direly wrong. Although Kudlow acknowledged Friday he is “not the health expert” within the administration, he said he had spoken with top public health officials “at some length” Thursday evening.

  • Biden unveils proposal to reopen the economy, slams Trump's 'one-point plan'
    NBC News

    Biden unveils proposal to reopen the economy, slams Trump's 'one-point plan'

    Biden also promised that workers and unions would "have a voice" in any reopening plans put forth by the federal government and said his administration would offer federal paid leave for workers that become sick with the virus. The presumptive Democratic nominee reiterated a previous vow to hire a vaccine czar who would be charged with securing widespread accessibility. A statement provided by the campaign after the event began said Biden also promised to build a national contract tracing workforce and launch a “safer for shoppers” program, designed to increase consumer confidence, that would essentially identify and certify businesses that have met testing and other criteria.

  • Will the Black Lives Matter movement finally put an end to Confederate flags and statues?
    USA TODAY

    Will the Black Lives Matter movement finally put an end to Confederate flags and statues?

    The national protest movement that has erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death has rekindled a fire under the cultural tinderbox known as the American Confederacy. In the past week, public officials, military leaders and sports executives have made moves to take down Confederate statues and ban the Confederate flag, iconography that remains inextricably linked to the Southern cause that launched the Civil War: the preservation of a way of life anchored to slavery. While such efforts have flared in recent years, historians say the Black Lives Matter protest movement once again sweeping the nation after Floyd's death has catapulted the issue to a place of unprecedented visibility that is likely to have lasting effects.

  • EU finally accepts there will be no extension to Brexit transition period
    The Telegraph

    EU finally accepts there will be no extension to Brexit transition period

    There will not be an extension to the Brexit transition period, the European Commission said on Friday, before warning Britain it must now get ready to police the border in the Irish Sea. Michael Gove told Maros Sefcovic, a commission vice-president, that Britain would not ask for a delay to the period beyond the end of the year in a meeting of the joint committee on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster "couldn't be clearer" in his formal notice to the commission, Mr Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels, "he explained this was the promise that was given to the British citizens in the electoral campaign".

  • One killed in blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi
    AFP

    One killed in blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

    At least one person was killed and a dozen others wounded in a rare bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Friday, officials said. Rawalpindi, Pakistan's fourth-largest city, is known for its military garrison and adjoins the capital Islamabad. The explosion took place Friday evening at a popular market, a stone's throw from Pakistan's heavily guarded military headquarters.

  • A Black Man Was Found Hanging From a Tree—Residents Don’t Buy That It Was a Suicide.
    The Daily Beast

    A Black Man Was Found Hanging From a Tree—Residents Don’t Buy That It Was a Suicide.

    A 24-year-old black man was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, this week, sparking a massive public outcry and demands for a more thorough investigation after officials almost immediately described it as a suicide. Robert Fuller was found by a passerby at about 3:39 a.m. Wednesday near Palmdale City Hall in Poncitlán Square, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Homicide investigators said they had found “no signs of a struggle” and suggested Fuller had died by suicide—an assessment echoed by city officials who attributed the death to emotional despair caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Adviser: China will honor trade deal, wants better US ties
    Associated Press

    Adviser: China will honor trade deal, wants better US ties

    Beijing will honor its trade deal with the U.S. and wants to see better ties with Washington, senior Chinese officials said Thursday. “The close connection between the Chinese and U.S. economies is the result of four decades of hard work on both sides, and that is also the reflection of the wishes of consumers in China and the United States,” Zhu said. Tensions have flared over Beijing's handling of the new coronavirus that first surfaced in central China late last year and over the recent passage of legislation requiring the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong to implement a national security law.

  • Minneapolis Activists Want to Abolish Police Despite Over 500 Rapes in the City Annually
    The National Interest

    Minneapolis Activists Want to Abolish Police Despite Over 500 Rapes in the City Annually

    More than 500 rapes were reported to police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2019, according to crime data maintained by the city. The high number of rapes in Minneapolis hasn't prevented activists and local leaders from pushing to abolish the city's police department. A veto-proof majority of city council members has pledged to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for longer than eight minutes.