Venezuela upholds long jail sentences for US oil executives

FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020 by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. A court in Venezuela on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, has upheld the prison sentences for the six American oil executives on corruption charges. (Posted on Twitter by Jorge Arreaza/Venezuela's Foreign Ministry via AP File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nicolás Maduro
    Nicolás Maduro
    53rd President of Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — A court in Venezuela has upheld long prison sentences for six American oil executives detained in the South American country on corruption charges for more than four years.

Venezuela's supreme court announced the ruling late Friday, disappointing family members who had hoped the surprise decision last fall to hear the appeal, and a recent jailhouse visit by a top State Department official, signified President Nicolás Maduro's government was looking to release the men as part of a gesture to engage the Biden administration in talks over U.S. sanctions.

The court didn’t provide any information on its decision, and the order itself was not immediately available. Venezuela’s judicial system is stacked with pro-Maduro officials who routinely issue decrees in accordance with the president’s viewpoints.

The men known as the Citgo 6 — for the Houston oil company where they worked — were lured to Caracas around Thanksgiving in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent, state-run oil giant PDVSA. Once there, heavily armed masked security officers stormed the conference room where they were gathered and hauled them away. Later they were charged with corruption in connection to a never-executed plan to refinance billions in bonds.

The executives appeared in November before a three-judge appeals panel in the same week as the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention took up the case of Tomeu Vadell, one of the six detainees. Five of the men are dual Venezuelan-American nationals who had lived in the U.S. for many years, while one, former Citgo president Jose Pereira, is a permanent U.S. resident.

The men are being held at Caracas' Helicoide jail alongside some of Maduro's top opponents. The U.S. has repeatedly called for their release and harshly criticized their detention and conviction as lacking all semblance of due process.

Seen by many as political pawns in hostilities between the U.S. and Venezuela, the men have twice before been granted house arrest.

But they were thrown back into jail hours after then President Donald Trump welcomed opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the White House in February 2020.

They were granted house arrest again last April, but that arrangement ended Oct. 16, the same day that a close ally of Maduro was extradited by the African nation of Cape Verde to the U.S. to face money laundering charges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis man who pled guilty to trying to burn down high school during George Floyd riots gets probation

    A man convicted of attempting to set fire to a high school during the Black Lives Matter riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to five years probation.

  • 2 Black death row inmates were executed despite one having an intellectual disability and the other having a severe mental illness

    The executions of Black inmates Donald Grant in Oklahoma and Matthew Reeves in Alabama raised concerns, advocates told Insider.

  • 21-year-old who racked up three felony gun cases since June 2020 gets six years in prison

    The most serious was a May 2021 drive-by shooting in East Bremerton.

  • Spain passes landmark labor reform, unlocking EU billions

    The Spanish parliament ratified by a single vote Thursday a landmark labor reform devised by the country's Socialist-led coalition government, unlocking billions of euros (dollars) in European Union aid.

  • Ford to suspend or cut output at 8 of its factories due to chip shortage

    Ford Motor plans to suspend or cut production at eight of its factories in the United States, Mexico and Canada throughout next week because of chip supply constraints, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. The changes come a day after the Detroit automaker warned a chip shortage would lead to a decline to vehicle volume in the current quarter. Production at factories in Michigan, Chicago and in Cuautitlan, Mexico will be suspended.

  • Olympics-'We're not best friends': Ukrainian and Russian athletes keep distance

    With Russian troops massed at Ukraine's borders, athletes from the two countries have formed a fragile peace at the Beijing Olympics, helped along by coronavirus restrictions meant to keep competitors apart. Ukraine has advised its athletes to avoid Russians where possible and instructed them how to behave in case they are provoked. COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing's Olympic bubble have limited but not eliminated interactions between them.

  • DEA Imposter ‘Tricked’ Woman Into Bogus Training Program, Feds Say

    Eric Kayne/Getty ImagesA Portland woman was duped into believing she was a DEA agent-in-training for an entire year, walking around with a badge she thought was real, going on fake ride-alongs, and developing “confidential informants” at her phony supervisor’s behest.That’s according to a federal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast, which accuses 41-year-old Robert Edward Golden of impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent while convincing his “trainee” she was actual

  • Tempe Home Depot employee accused of passing nearly $400,000 in counterfeit cash

    Adrian Jean Pineda was arrested on suspicion of taking genuine currency from Home Depot and replacing it with counterfeit currency.

  • U.N. has millions in Afghanistan bank, but cannot use it

    The United Nations has about $135 million in the bank in Afghanistan but is unable to use it because the Taliban-run central bank cannot convert it to the afghani currency, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday. Abdallah al Dardari, head of the U.N. Development Programme in Afghanistan, said the United Nations had taken the U.S. dollars into the country and deposited it with the Afghanistan International Bank "with a clear promise from the central bank that fresh cash will be automatically converted to afghanis."

  • 2 Jeffrey Epstein victims sue Miami Herald journalist who helped put him behind bars

    Haley Robson and Courtney Wild both accused Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown of misrepresenting their experiences of sexual abuse.

  • Jan. 6 defendant asks to subpoena Trump as trial witness

    A defendant who faces multiple charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol is asking to subpoena former President Trump, among others, as a trial witness.Attorney Samuel Shamansky on Friday submitted court filings on behalf of his client, Jan. 6 defendant Dustin Thompson, asking for a judge to allow them to subpoena Trump and others to testify as witnesses in Thompson's trial. "Defendant submits that the individuals he seeks...

  • How to Watch Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics

    Snowboarding returns as one of the featured events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Here are details on how to watch the high-flying action.

  • AOC says capitalism is 'not a redeemable system' while Biden says he will work with Congress to make it better

    In separate remarks this week, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden described their beliefs about how capitalism should work in the US.

  • Xi had opportunity to urge Putin to pursue Ukraine diplomacy in meeting -U.S. official

    A meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing should have been an opportunity for China to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department's top diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, said on Friday. Such an approach is what the world expects from "responsible powers," Kritenbrink told reporters of the meeting that led to China and Russia proclaiming a deep strategic partnership.

  • For Uyghur torchbearer, China's Olympic flame has gone dark

    At the age of 17, Kamaltürk Yalqun was one of several students chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the upcoming Winter Games over China's treatment of his Uyghur ethnic community. “It seems to me that our sense of global citizenship and sportsmanship is not moving forward with these Olympic Games anymore,” Yalqun said in a phone interview from Boston, where he now lives in exile.

  • 'My Mom Does Not Like It': Inside A Nighttime 82nd Airborne Jump as Troops Wait to Deploy

    There's pride within the 82nd's ranks, serving in the division tasked with being America's shock troops.

  • Hogan calls RNC censure of Cheney, Kinzinger a 'sad day' for GOP

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called the Republican National Committee's (RNC) censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) a "sad day" for his party."The GOP I believe in is the party of freedom and truth," Hogan tweeted on Friday. "It's a sad day for my party-and the country-when you're punished just for expressing your beliefs, standing on principle, and refusing to tell blatant lies."Hogan, who is not seeking reelection...

  • Another rep who traveled to Ukraine tests positive for COVID-19

    Another House lawmaker who traveled to Ukraine last month in a bipartisan congressional delegation has tested positive for COVID-19.Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) announced on Wednesday she tested positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case. She said she is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate and work remotely."Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been testing daily - and tested negative as recently as 6pm last night - but tested...

  • Putin hails $117.5 billion of China deals as Russia squares off with West

    MOSCOW/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin unveiled new Russian oil and gas deals with China worth an estimated $117.5 billion on Friday, promising to ramp up Russia's Far East exports at a time of heightened tension with European customers over Ukraine. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers. "Our oilmen have prepared very good new solutions on hydrocarbon supplies to the People's Republic of China," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss closer cooperation.

  • U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000

    The U.S.'s death toll from the coronavirus crossed 900,000 on Friday, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.Why it matters: Accelerated by Omicron, the gruesome milestone comes less than two months after the U.S. topped 800,000 COVID deaths.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The number of people who died from COVID in the U.S. now exceeds the population of Indianapolis, San Francisco or Charlotte, North Carolina, AP notes.What they're