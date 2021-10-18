Venezuela and US in face off over extradited businessman Alex Saab
Businessman Alex Saab appeared in court in Florida after being extradited to the United States from Cape Verde, where he had been detained since June 2020. Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are charged in the US with running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela, an oil-rich nation mired in an acute economic crisis. Venezuela has reacted furiously, suspending talks with the US-backed opposition on ending the country's political and economic crisis.