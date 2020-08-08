Venezuelan court sentences two former US Green Berets to 20 years in prison for failed coup

Venezuelan officials said they had thwarted a predawn invasion aimed at killing Maduro: Getty

Two former US special forces soldiers have been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a court in Venezuela over their role in a failed beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicolas Maduro.

Former Green Berets Luke Denman and Airan Berry admitted to taking part in the May 4 operation, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab announced on Twitter.

The decorated former US service members were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms, and "terrorism".

It is believed that a third ex-US soldier - who remains in the US - co-ordinated the plan.

Named ‘Operation Gideon’, the failed mission was launched from training camps in Colombia, leaving eight dead. 66 people were captured and jailed.

The two Americans were arrested in the fishing community of Chuao and have been paraded on Venezuelan national TV.

The incident triggered claims in the country that US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido had authorised the attack.

Guaido and US officials have denied any role in the plot.

The Trump administration threw its support behind opposition leader Guaido last year, who declared he was Venezuela's legitimate president.

