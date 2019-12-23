The Venezuelan Doctor Fighting Malaria and Maduro

CARACAS—The government thugs stormed Dr. Oscar Noya's offices late at night when nobody was around. They knocked down a wall, stole some fresh scientific records and even yanked out the electric cables. The whole malaria department at the Tropical Medicine Institute here was plunged into darkness.

It wasn’t the first time something like this has happened. The government of Nicolás Maduro doesn’t like the institute’s scientific findings, which show a huge increase in malaria cases, a deadly metric of this country’s disarray. The Maduro regime’s thugs, known as colectivos, set out to intimidate anyone and anything seen as a threat. But this is a particularly striking example of autocracy out to demean and defeat science, no matter how many lives are at stake.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas in Maduro’s Venezuela, but Only if You’ve Got U.S. Dollars

The day after the malaria department was pillaged, I met with Dr. Noya as he was surveying the damage. He didn't appear to be bothered by the mob's violent act. He had bigger concerns: the blood samples inside the big refrigerators would be useless if kept in warm temperatures for too long.

Noya belongs to a group of legendary doctors and researchers who once managed to defeat malaria here. Later, when the disease had a resurgence, Noya kept it in check. Now, with the breakdown of services in Venezuela, malaria and other tropical scourges are back, wreaking havoc all around the country.

According to the latest data gathered by the Tropical Medicine Institute the mosquito-transmitted disease has increased by 209 percent in the last four years, with half a million people now infected. Venezuela also is suffering from epidemics of measles and diphtheria.

The 68-year-old Noya, a parasitologist who got his PhD from the Tropical Medicine Department at Louisiana State University, is on the front line in the ongoing, frantic battle against malaria, even as his work is severely underfunded and his personal safety is threatened not only by the regime's rulers and their henchmen but by the tropical diseases he is fighting.

Still fit and energetic, Noya often spends weeks and months deep inside the forest where he hunts down monkeys and snakes for medical research, wades through wild rivers to get samples of possible bacteria outbreaks, and travels to the gold and diamond mines where malaria runs rampant.

Over the last few years, these mines have lured countless desperate Venezuelans as well as mafia groups and guerrilla organizations from Colombia that fight for control. Noya estimates that hundreds of people exposed to these mines, which are full of mosquitos, have died of the disease this year.

“We have been thrown back to the 1930s,” Noya says, alluding to the current catastrophic conditions amid the fears that malaria along with yellow fever and cholera might get out of control again.

In the 1930s, malaria devastated every part of Venezuela except the country's Caribbean islands. The disease killed 10,000 people a year and put countless numbers of the afflicted in danger of starvation: struggling with high fevers and chills, they were bed-ridden and unable to work for weeks on end. All this was happening in a country with no tropical medicine research facilities, no prevention programs.

Now the health care structure that Noya helped to build and fortify in the last four decades is falling apart. And he saw it coming. At the end of 1999, he wrote a letter to Gilberto Rodríguez Ochoa, back then a minister of health in the Hugo Chávez cabinet. Noya enclosed up-to-date data, pointing to the possible danger of malaria's outbreak again in Venezuela.

His warning fell on deaf ears. Since that time to Noya's disillusionment and deepening concerns, malaria has become a menace once again.

For Noya this is personal. In 1961, the World Health Organization recognized Venezuela as the global leader in the fight against this mortal disease after it eradicated it from 68 percent of the country’s malarial zone.

Malaria would emerge here and there in the following years, but thanks to the celebrated Venezuelan physician Arnoldo Gabaldón and his pupils, this country would beat back the disease.