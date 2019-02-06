Venezuelan government sold 73 tonnes of gold to UAE, Turkey last year: legislator

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro touches a gold bar as he speaks during a meeting with the ministers responsible for the economic sector at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sold 73 tonnes of gold to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey last year without complying with regulations, opposition legislator Carlos Paparoni said on Wednesday.

Maduro's administration has also not been able to move money between its accounts in banks in the European Union since Monday, Paparoni said. Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

