Venezuelan governor, former defense minister, dies

  • FILE - In this April 13, 2005 file photo, Venezuelan Defense Minister Jorge Garcia Carneiro, back left in black beret, accompanies Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, center, in a ceremony activating the military reserve in Ft. Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. Garcia Carniero, a Venezuelan state governor who once served as defense minister for former President Hugo Chavez has died, officials said Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was 69. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch, File)
  • FILE - In his April 27, 2005 file photo, Venezuelan Defense Minister Jorge Garcia Carniero speaks to the press in the Defense Ministry in Ft. Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. Garcia Carniero, a Venezuelan state governor who once served as defense minister for former President Hugo Chavez has died, officials said Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was 69. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch, File)
1 / 2

Venezuela Obit Garcia Carniero

FILE - In this April 13, 2005 file photo, Venezuelan Defense Minister Jorge Garcia Carneiro, back left in black beret, accompanies Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, center, in a ceremony activating the military reserve in Ft. Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. Garcia Carniero, a Venezuelan state governor who once served as defense minister for former President Hugo Chavez has died, officials said Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was 69. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch, File)
·1 min read

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan state governor who once served as defense minister for former President Hugo Chavez has died, officials said Saturday.

Gen. Jorge Luis García Carneiro was 69. The death was confirmed in a string of tweets from senior officials, including President Nicolás Maduro, who called him “a friend, a brother for life.”

No cause was listed and García Carneiro himself had been active on social media sites in recent days, giving no sign of problems. He appeared with Maduro at an event on Thursday.

The general served as defense minister from January 2004 to July 2005 and also held other cabinet posts, as well as serving as governor of La Guaira state since 2008 for the governing socialist party.

He was among four Venezuelan governors sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in February 2019 for alleged “endemic corruption” and blocking aid shipments backed by the U.S. and domestic opposition.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Recommended Stories

  • Salmond claims Sturgeon is allowing independence to slip off agenda after election win

    Alex Salmond has warned that Nicola Sturgeon is squandering a golden opportunity to win independence by allowing separation to slip off the political agenda. The former First Minister said his successor should be exploiting the UK Government’s “weakness” and “forcing the issue” of independence now, and warned that “the chance may be missed” if she continues to delay. Ms Sturgeon has said that her main priority is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and that she will only ramp up her drive for a new referendum once the immediate crisis is over.

  • Repatriation flight rescues stranded Spaniards from Nepal

    Dozens of Spanish nationals who have been stuck in Nepal since the Himalayan nation went into a coronavirus lockdown last month were flown out of the country Friday on a chartered repatriation flight. The flight arranged by the Spanish government took back 99 Spanish mountaineers, trekkers and tourists who arrived in Nepal to climb its famed mountain peaks or hike its trails before the country went into lockdown on April 29 amid a spike in virus cases. Authorities have closed the country's borders and canceled all domestic and international flights except for emergency and repatriation flights.

  • Analysis: In Mideast turmoil, Palestinians find rare unity

    Over the past weeks, as stun grenades echoed off Jerusalem's walls, rockets streaked out of Gaza, West Bank protesters burned tires and Israeli cities erupted in violence, the frail boundaries separating Israel and the Palestinians seemed to vanish in smoke and flames. Israelis saw the chaos ripple out of Jerusalem, not only igniting another Gaza war, but days of ethnic violence in mixed cities they had long held up as models of coexistence, bringing the conflict home in ways unseen since the 2000 Palestinian uprising.

  • EU advises against second AstraZeneca shot for people with blood clots

    (Reuters) -The second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the first, Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday. The advice for healthcare professionals was provided by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an ongoing review into rare, but severe blood clots possibly linked to inoculation after the shot and also to Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

  • Union: Dozens of U.S. Capitol Police have left since Jan. 6 attack

    “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”

  • Republican rep. who voted to impeach Trump warns of a GOP 'recipe for disaster'

    The Ohioan called his party's loyalty to Trump and only Trump "baffling."

  • China says TikTok's creator and LinkedIn are violating data privacy laws

    China regulators have shamed TikTok creator ByteDance, LinkedIn, and other companies for allgedly abusing their collection and use of app data.

  • Japan bullet train driver leaves cockpit for toilet break

    The Japanese man may be punished for leaving the controls in the hands of an untrained conductor.

  • Long-awaited I-84 connection across the Treasure Valley gets funding approval

    By 2040, the highway is expected to serve 60,000 motorists each day.

  • Minnesota AG to prosecute case against Kim Potter, former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is set to lead the prosecution of Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright. Ellison announced Friday his office is taking on the case at the request of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, with the Minnesota attorney general saying he is not doing so "lightly," Axios reports. This comes after Washington County Attorney Pete Orput returned the case to Freeman's office, according to The Associated Press. "Daunte Wright's death was a tragedy," Ellison said. "He should not have died on the day that he did. He should not have died the way that he did." Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in April. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said Potter apparently intended to use her Taser but fired her gun instead, and video showed Potter saying, "Holy s---. I just shot him." Wright's shooting sparked protests amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was ultimately convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Ellison's office led the prosecution of Chauvin, which Axios notes resulted in a "rare conviction of a police officer." "I promise the Wright family and all Minnesotans that I will handle this prosecution responsibly and consistent with the law, and that I will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency," Ellison said Friday. "No one, however, should expect this case will be easy to prosecute. History shows that this case, like all cases of officer-involved deaths by deadly force, will be difficult." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • With more border crossers, US groups seek to stem deaths

    Every week, migrant rights activist Eduardo Canales fills up blue water drums that are spread throughout a vast valley of Texas ranchlands and brush. The numbers were the highest since April 2000, but most were quickly expelled from the country under federal pandemic-related powers invoked last year by then-President Donald Trump and kept in place by President Joe Biden.

  • Myanmar junta's electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party - media

    News sites Myanmar Now and the Irrawaddy said the announcement was made at a meeting on Friday with political parties that was boycotted by many, including Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD). The army seized power on Feb. 1, overthrowing and detaining the elected civilian leader Suu Kyi, who led a non-violent struggle against dictatorship in the last two decades of the military's 1962-2011 rule of Myanmar.

  • Tarrant County mother raising money for investigation into shooting death of her son

    Authorities have ruled that 19-year-old Tryston Edwards of Fort Worth killed himself, but his mother believes it was a homicide.

  • New photo suggests Princess Latifa is alive. This is the first sighting of the Dubai princess since videos emerged of her claiming she was being held hostage.

    Princess Latifa, daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, had claimed she was a hostage against her will in a "villa prison."

  • Ex-director of Twelve Cupcakes Daniel Ong fined $65,000

    Former radio DJ Daniel Ong Ming Yu was fined $65,000 on Friday (21 May) for neglecting to ensure that the confectionary chain he co-founded paid seven foreign employees their full salaries for more than three years.

  • Prince Harry Opens Up About Princess Diana's Death in The Me You Can't See

    In his new mental health docuseries, Harry talks about feelings of helplessness and anger around his mother's tragic death.

  • Blue Jays' Biggio on IL with cervical spine ligament sprain

    The Toronto Blue Jays put third baseman Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament sprain on Saturday. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo expects Biggio to be ready to return when eligible to come of the IL. Biggio was out of the starting lineup Friday night with neck soreness but did pinch bhit.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories