Venezuelan man crashes through Hilo airport fence, tries to steal plane, Hawaii island police say

Aug. 31—A 24-year-old man from Venezuela allegedly tried to steal an airplane after driving a vehicle through a fence at Hilo International Airport, Hawaii County police said.

Gabriel Arjona-Molina was being held at Hawaii Community Correctional Facility on $37, 000 bail on Monday.

Hawaii island police said that on Friday a South Hilo patrol officer was flagged down by a witness who said a vehicle crashed through the fence at the airport.

The driver of the vehicle parked next to a fixed-winged single-engine aircraft and then attempted to manually spin the plane's propeller, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Arjona-Molina, then approached a parked Beechcraft King Air C90A aircraft.

He entered the plane using the pull-down hatch, according to police, and was able to start both engines before getting out of the plane.

Officers arrested him at the scene shortly afterward and transported him to the Hilo police station, while detectives investigated the incident.

Arjona-Molina, a Venezuelan national who has been on Hawaii island for about two months, was charged with first-degree attempted theft, first-degree criminal property damage, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and first-degree criminal trespassing.

The value of the King Air C90A is about $1.5 million, police said