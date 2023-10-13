Venezuelan migrants allegedly attack Texas National Guard soldier at border in El Paso

A Venezuelan woman and man allegedly attacked a Texas National Guard soldier at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso's Lower Valley area, authorities said.

The soldier, whose name was not released, was standing near concertina wire about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, near the Rio Grande, when Karla Dividay Matar Jaimes, 38, rushed up to him, grabbed him by the neck and attempted to push him down, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

Another migrant, 33-year-old Yoel Jesus Guerra Urdaneta, then allegedly grabbed the soldier's left leg, causing him to fall into the concertina wire, officials said.

Another soldier in the area then ran to help the injured soldier.

State troopers arrived and found the injured soldier with his left pant leg up and a white bandage wrapped around the front of his knee, officials said.

No other information was released about the soldier's injuries.

Troopers were able to identify the migrants through their Venezuelan identification cards.

Matar and Guerra were arrested on suspicion of assault charges, officials said.

Guerra was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $3,500 bond, officials said. He remains jailed as of Friday, Oct. 13.

Matar was not booked into the El Paso County Jail. She "was charged at large due to traveling with minors," officials said.

