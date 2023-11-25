Venezuelan migrants charged with Black Friday theft from Elmhurst Kohl's

CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against three Venezuelan migrants after they allegedly stole over $500 worth of merchandise from a department store in Elmhurst on Black Friday.

Ilys Mary Ledesma Zapata, 37, Christian Johan Saavedra-Omona, 21, and Braud Pineda Avendano, 33, all of Venezuela, were arrested at the Kohl's located at 303 South Route 83.

Elmhurst police were called to the store around 1 p.m. for reports of a retail theft. The trio allegedly stole several articles of clothing and left without paying, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. The three suspects then re-entered the store and stole more clothing before they were arrested by Elmhurst police.

Officials said Ledesma Zapata was in possession of a large magnet used to thwart the store's anti-theft devices. The total value of the items stolen from the store is roughly $500, prosecutors said.

All three suspects were charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

The offenders currently reside in Waukegan.

"It is alleged that on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year, these three defendants, one of whom brought an anti-theft device with her, entered the Kohl’s store, helped themselves to more than five-hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise and then left the store without paying," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "With the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping season now upon us, I ask everyone to please help us combat theft and if you see something suspicious, please alert store authorities."

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.