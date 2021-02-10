Venezuelan migrants welcome new Colombian protection measure

  • Venezuelan migrant Katerine Valero, 29, and her children Dariusca, 8, left, and Wilkerson, 4, rest outside a strip mall, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Venezuelan migrant Veronica Hernandez, 20, who is eight months pregnant, holds up a sign with a handwritten message asking for food or money, at a crosswalk in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Venezuelan Michael Ostis, 33, repairs a bicycle, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Venezuelan migrant Veronica Hernandez, 20, eight months pregnant, holding a sign with a handwritten message asking for food or money, puts out her hand to receive alms from a driver, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • Venezuelan Wuilliamnys Querale, 19, holds up a sign with a handwritten message asking for aid, while standing in a crosswalk in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
1 / 5

Colombia Venezuela Migrants

Venezuelan migrant Katerine Valero, 29, and her children Dariusca, 8, left, and Wilkerson, 4, rest outside a strip mall, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
MANUEL RUEDA

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan migrants in Colombia welcomed a historic decision by that country to grant them protection for the next 10 years and are hoping the measure will make it easier to get jobs and access social services.

The temporary protection statute announced on Monday by President Iván Duque will give 1.8 million Venezuelans currently living in Colombia permission to stay and will enable them to apply for permanent residency.

It will be especially beneficial for 1 million Venezuelans who are currently undocumented and have left their country to escape food shortages, hyperinflation and the lowest wages in the Western Hemisphere.

“I think this will help me to have some stability,” said Wuilliamnys Querales, a 19-year-old high school drop out who arrived in Colombia six months ago with her baby boy.

Querales has no work permit and currently makes a living begging for money at a traffic light while she keeps an eye on her baby's stroller. She is hoping the new policy will help her get a job that enables her to pay for childcare.

“It’s ugly to be out here looking for help,” she said. “But at the moment I have no other choice.”

Venezuelans who want to apply for protection will have to register online and will then have to go to offices to get their fingerprints and pictures taken.

Mercy Corps, a humanitarian group that provides emergency aid to thousands of Venezuelan migrants, said the process of registering almost a million people and integrating them into social services like education and vaccination, will be a “mammoth task” for which Colombia will need greater international support.

While the decision to provide temporary protection to a massive number of immigrants and refugees was applauded by diplomats and humanitarian groups around the world, it could present Duque with political challenges at home.

Sergio Guzmán, a Bogota-based political analyst, said the new policy will likely decrease the president's popularity while putting migrants at the center of next year’s electoral debate. Colombia will hold presidential elections in May.

“Polls in Colombia suggest that most people here are not in favor of allowing Venezuelan migrants to stay,” Guzman said. “So some candidates might try to exploit this by tapping into anti-immigrant sentiment.”

A poll conducted by Gallup in January found that 67% of Colombians have an unfavorable view of Venezuelan migrants, while more than 80% said they disagreed with how Colombia's government is managing Venezuelan migration. The poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

But policy experts have widely backed the move, which is expected to make it easier for Colombia’s government to provide migrants with services that include coronavirus vaccines.

Dany Bahar, an economist and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said that legalizing Venezuelan migrants was a “no brainer.” He said that while the move may have some short-term costs, it will benefit Colombia’s economy in the long run.

“The certainty of having documents and residence permits will allow migrants to invest in themselves and in their communities,” Bahar said. “It will enable people to open businesses, pay taxes and reach their maximum potential.”

A study conducted by Bahar in 2018 found that unemployment rates and salaries for most Colombian workers did not change after the country provided residence permits to approximately 300,000 Venezuelans.

Bahar said that in order to absorb the short term costs of integrating Venezuelan migrants, Colombia will need greater international support. Research conducted by Brookings found that by early 2020, international donors had spent approximately $1.3 billion in response to the Venezuela migration crisis, which began in 2015, while almost 20 times as much had been spent to meet the needs of Syrian refugees worldwide.

According to the United Nations, there are currently more than 5.5 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees around the world, almost a third of whom live in Colombia.

Colombia’s government expects up to a million more Venezuelans to arrive in the following years as that nation’s humanitarian crisis deepens and its government becomes increasingly authoritarian.

Latest Stories

  • President Biden urges Congress to expedite stimulus payments: ‘We don’t have a second to waste’

    For those who have been waiting for their next stimulus checks, It appears President Joe Biden is now urging Congress to expedite them. Immediately following his inauguration, Biden proposed his $1.9T stimulus proposal and has been pushing to gather support for it ever since. “I’m calling on Congress to act quickly and pass the American Rescue Plan.”

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

    She asked: 'If January 6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden?'

  • WHO's Wuhan probe ends, U.S.-China bickering over COVID continues

    China called on the United States on Wednesday to invite the World Health Organization to investigate origins of the COVID-19 outbreak there, as sparring over the pandemic continued after the WHO wrapped up its field work in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Hours after the WHO team revealed preliminary findings at a Wuhan news conference on Tuesday, Washington said it wants to scrutinize data used by the team, which concluded that the virus causing COVID-19 did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan, and that bats remain a likely source. "We wish that the U.S. side can, like China, uphold an open and transparent attitude, and be able to invite WHO experts to the U.S. to conduct origin tracing research and inspection," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily briefing, repeating a call it has been making recently.

  • 8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher

    Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman announced the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of six defendants. Another two, including sacked military official Sayed Ziaul Haque Zia, remain at large. The judge had earlier issued arrest warrants for them.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Alabama set to carry out its first execution during pandemic

    Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate by lethal injection in what would be the state's first death sentence carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Willie B. Smith III, 51, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday at a south Alabama prison for the 1991 shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson. U.S. District Judge Austin Huffaker, Jr. on Tuesday denied Smith’s lawyers request for a stay.

  • The Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

    No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal. "Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'" Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next. One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'

  • Chris Pratt’s police officer brother shares far-right ‘Three Percenter’ imagery

    Member of the right-wing group were involved in the Capitol riot

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • 'Don't talk to me about having a baby': Chinese avoid the bedroom despite looming population crisis

    Couples in China weren’t much in the mood to get busy in the bedroom during the country's various lockdowns last year, dashing the government’s hopes of a post-pandemic baby boom to stave off a looming population crisis. Ten million births were registered in 2020, 15 per cent lower than the previous year, and hitting a new record low since the 1960s, when China was in the middle of a famine. In recent years, Chinese couples have become less willing to have children due to the rising cost of housing, health care and education. Even Beijing’s 2016 decision to scrap a decades-long one-child policy had little impact. “House prices [are] the best contraceptive pill,” one person posted online. Turns out a pandemic – and all its related restrictions and risks – in 2020 didn’t exactly turn up the heat in the bedroom, either. “There are many regulations on pandemic prevention and housing compounds always ask people to quarantine,” scoffed one person online. “That’s upsetting enough, don’t talk to me about having a baby.” “It would be such a headache if one gets pregnant during the pandemic and has to go to the hospital,” said another. Others talked about how 2020 was all about figuring out how to stay alive – not the best backdrop for bringing new life into the world. “Even female animals know not to give birth when the environment is not good, not to mention human beings,” a user posted on social media. Quarantines in China, like elsewhere, have also created friction between couples. “Locking men and women up at home could by no means increase birth rate, but the divorce rate would definitely spike,” said one online post. But fewer babies and a fast-aging population means soon China could feel the economic impact of a shrinking working-age population. Experts estimate that by 2050, about 40 per cent of China’s population will be above retirement age. As such, China has encouraged people to produce more offspring, a message that has largely fallen flat. “The authorities and experts publicise giving birth to more children all the time,” wrote one person. “If they are in such a hurry they should study how to let men give birth to children.”

  • Minority officers were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin in jail, lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit, filed in state district court, also claims Chauvin received special treatment from a white lieutenant.

  • McConnell Declines to Whip Votes for Trump, Remains Undecided on Conviction: Report

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly suggested to his Republican colleagues that voting whether to convict former President Donald Trump of “inciting an insurrection” is a matter of conscience and need not align with senators’ earlier votes to dispute the constitutionality of the trial. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that McConnell has not yet decided how he will vote, although he voted that the Senate hearing for the 45th president is unconstitutional on Tuesday. During Trump’s first impeachment trial, the Kentucky Republican said he did not consider himself an impartial juror. However, in the time since, many Republicans have distanced themselves from the former president following months of rhetoric from Trump that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Trump’s comments, which Democrats claim led to the eventual storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, led the House to pass a single article of impeachment: “inciting an insurrection.” However, even with the shifting dynamics in Congress and the Republican party, it is still unlikely that the Senate will vote to convict Trump. The chamber is evenly divided 50-50 and a two-thirds majority is required to convict. At least 17 Republicans would need to vote along with every Democratic senator, though just six GOP senators on Tuesday voted to support the constitutionality of the trial. In a leadership meeting Monday night, the Senate minority leader reportedly said the same things he has said publicly, a source told Bloomberg. Last month McConnell blamed Trump and other “powerful people” for provoking the rioters who amassed at the Capitol. “The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals, who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor. “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government that they did not like.” Reports last month indicated McConnell was pleased with Democrats’ impeachment effort, though he had not yet determined whether he will vote to convict.

  • Czech PM views Serbia's mass vaccination campaign

    The Czech Republic’s prime minister visited Serbia on Wednesday to find out more about the Balkan nation's mass inoculation program with Chinese and Russian vaccines that have not yet been approved by the European Union's drug regulator. Czech leader Andrej Babis has been seeking vaccines outside the EU’s common program after deliveries from EU-approved Western drug companies have been delayed.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.