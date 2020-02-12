Venezuelan opposition claims government is behind disappearance of Juan Guiadó's uncle

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó returned to his home country Tuesday after defying a travel ban and embarking on a tour to seek international support for his movement. His arrival caused his supporters and government loyalists to clash at the Caracas airport. During the chaotic scene, Guaidó's uncle Juan José Márquez, who was traveling with him, went missing.

The opposition has blamed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for the disappearance and is holding him accountable "for his physical integrity." Márquez's wife, Romina Botaro, said she heard from her husband while he was going through customs but not since, adding that no one knows his whereabouts.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who has been a vocal supporter of Guaidó, called out Maduro's government over Márquez, who does not hold an official position in the opposition leadership.









.@NicolasMaduro and his thugs arbitrarily detained @jguaido’s uncle upon their arrival to #Venezuela. His whereabouts or the reasons for his detention are unknown. Maduro knows his time is coming to an end. This is the act of a desperate tyrant. https://t.co/PA3UQByRRJ — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 12, 2020

Guaidó said Maduro was targeting his family, but added the "threats have not stopped us or will not stop us." Read more at The Washington Post.

