Venezuelan security forces ‘threaten’ opposition leader Juan Guaido and arrest ally

Opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks to the press at his residential building in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 12, 2021. Guaido said security forces threatened his driver when he and his driver arrived home Monday. (AP)

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says that the county’s security forces threatend to arrest him at his home and took a close ally into custody.

Mr Guaido said that security forces had entered his apartment building in Caracas in an attempt to take him into custody, but left without carrying that out.

“The harassment and the threats will not stop us,” said Mr Guaido, according to Reuters.

The incident took place just the day after widespread protests in Communist-controlled Cuba, and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro may want to prevent anything similar taking place.

Mr Guaido was formally recognised as the country’s legitimate head of state in 2019 by dozens of countries, including the United States, in response to the rigging of the 2018 election by Mr Maduro.

