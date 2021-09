Reuters

China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Chinese-claimed Taiwan said on Wednesday it had formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), less than a week after China submitted its application. China's Foreign Ministry said it opposed Taiwan "entering into any official treaty or organisation", and on Thursday Taiwan said China sent 24 military aircraft into the island's air defence zone, part of what Taipei says is an almost daily pattern of harassment.