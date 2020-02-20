Venezuelans Are Feeling More Upbeat But Not About Maduro, Poll Finds

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelans’ outlook on their personal well-being has taken a turn for the better over the past 12 months, as increasing dollarization and easing of economic controls have improved circumstances for some even as political turmoil weighs on most of the populace.

Although most Venezuelans have a negative take on their situation, in the past year the number of people who consider their situation to be positive almost doubled, increasing to 34.6% this month from 15.7% the same month last year, according to the latest survey by Caracas pollster Datanalisis, obtained by Bloomberg News.

Since the last quarter of 2018, President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist regime has allowed dollars to flow freely in the economy. The government has stopped enforcing price controls and import restrictions, giving manufacturers and retailers some leeway for conducting business. However, the negative perception of the country’s situation remains very high at 91.6%.

This improvement in Venezuelans’ perception of their personal situation, however, has done nothing to better their view of Maduro, whose approval rating remains mired at 13.5%, matching its lowest level since last May.

Figures from Datanalisis also show approval of National Assembly President Juan Guaido rose two percentage points in three months to 40.9%, after an international tour that included meetings with several world leaders, including President Donald Trump.

Regarding parliamentary elections slated for later this year, 82.6% of Venezuelans say that the opposition must participate. However, 40.6% want both parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, while 40.3% of Venezuelans only want a presidential vote in 2020. In a presidential poll, 78.1% would vote for Guaido while only 21.9% would support Maduro.

Datanalisis interviewed 800 people in their homes between Feb. 1 and 7 and poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46%.

