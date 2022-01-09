Venezuela's cradle of Chavismo picking new gov in vote re-do

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REGINA GARCIA CANO and JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — Voters in the home state of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chávez are casting ballots again Sunday in a special gubernatorial election called after the opposition contender in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count.

The contenders in the northwestern state of Barinas include a local opposition leader, an opposition dissident and a former foreign minister. For the first time in more than two decades, no member of Chávez’s family is on the ballot.

The disqualification of Freddy Superlano by the country’s highest court and the scheduling of the special contest raised further doubts about the fairness of Venezuela’s electoral system following the first vote in years in which most major political parties took part.

Superlano was disqualified Nov. 29 while he was ahead by less than a percentage point over incumbent Argenis Chávez, one of Hugo Chávez’s brothers. The high court, which is one of many government bodies seen as loyal to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, ignored a presidential pardon that had made Superlano and other members of the opposition eligible to run.

Barinas has long been a bastion of Chavismo, with his brother Argenis Chávez, brother Adán Chávez and father Hugo de los Reyes Chávez all serving stints as governor since 1998.

But the pull of the late president, who founded Venezuela's ruling socialist movement, proved weak on Nov. 21. Residents said afterward that many people in Barinas are angry over long facing serious gasoline shortages, a lack basic services like gas, water and electricity, deficient health care services and hunger from food scarcity.

Argenis Chávez resigned as governor following Superlano’s disqualification and did not enter the race in the special election. The ruling party then chose former foreign minister Jorge Arreaza as its candidate.

In addition to Superlano’s disqualification, his wife, who was chosen as his successor, was disqualified. So was her substitute.

Sunday’s ballot also includes Sergio Garrido, candidate for the U.S.-backed opposition, and Claudio Fermin, an opposition dissident.

Vote counts for the ruling party have been declining since 2017 across the country. About 6.5 million people voted for pro-government candidates during that year’s regional elections. On Nov. 21, that number dropped to about 3.7 million.

The Nov. 21 election was monitored by over 130 observers from the European Union, the U.N. and the U.S.-based Carter Center.

A preliminary report from European Union observers concluded Venezuela’s regional contests were held under better conditions than other ballots in recent years but were still marred by “structural deficiencies”, including the disqualification of opposition contenders.

The EU team has not commented on the situation in Barinas, but a report from the Carter Center criticized the court’s intervention.

“There was also a general atmosphere of political repression, and more than 250 people are being held as political prisoners,” the center said. “The tribunal’s recent decision to suspend the tabulation of votes for the governorship of Barinas is another example of its interference in the electoral process.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Newly affirmed, tribe looks at casino plans with fresh eyes

    As he begins his first full year in office, the new head of a Massachusetts tribe says he intends to take a cautious approach to gambling while turning attention to social challenges and other economic opportunities for its members. Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chairman Brian Weeden, who is 29 and is the youngest ever to old the post, said last month's decision by President Joe Biden's administration to affirm the tribe’s reservation and reverse a controversial Trump-era order gives the tribe legal footing to continue pursuing its long standing casino dreams. Massachusetts currently has three major casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and the slot parlor Plainridge Park.

  • Romanian government cuts COVID-19 quarantine period

    Romania will shorten the isolation and quarantine periods for COVID-19 positive people, their direct contacts and untested travellers from high-risk countries to varying lengths depending on whether they are vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated state, with roughly 40% of the population fully inoculated amid distrust in state institutions and poor vaccine education. Omicron is expected to become the dominant variant in the country around mid-January, with a peak of over 25,000 daily infections and a hospitalisation rate of up to 20%, deputy health minister Adriana Pistol told reporters.

  • Fangio's future in Denver in limbo after another losing year

    Down a touchdown late in a meaningless game — for Denver, anyway — coach Vic Fangio decided to send out the field goal unit on fourth-and-long from the 13. Fangio's conservative decision to send Brandon McManus out for a chip-shot field goal ended up backfiring as the Broncos never got the ball back in a 28-24 loss to the AFC West-champion Chiefs. Fangio's three seasons in Denver (7-10) have been marked by questionable game-management decisions, debatable calls and ineffective challenges.

  • I tested positive for COVID. Do I have to tell people? How do I tell them?

    Omicron has magnified the debate about individual liberty vs. the greater good. But we have an obligation to tell others who may be at risk.

  • US hones warnings, offers to Russia over Ukraine

    The Biden administration on Saturday issued new, forceful warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about America’s future strategic posture in Europe. The officials said the administration would be open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe.

  • SEC Unfiltered: Gripes about the SEC's dominance are really about one team — Alabama

    People aren't necessarily tired of seeing SEC teams in the playoff. They are tired of seeing the same SEC team: Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

  • India restores foreign fund permit for Mother Teresa charity

    India’s government has allowed Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after blocking it saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws, a lawmaker said Saturday. Derek O’Brien, a lawmaker from the opposition Trinamool Congress party, tweeted that Missionaries of Charity was back on the list of approved associations after its license to receive funds from foreign contributions was restored. The move was widely condemned by opposition politicians and rights groups and came in the wake of a string of attacks on Christians in some parts of India by Hindu nationalist groups, which often accuse pastors and churches of forced conversions.

  • Woman, 8 months pregnant, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Durham, police say

    The driver of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade fled the scene, abandoning their vehicle, police said.

  • Here's Why Lucid and Ford Could Be 2022's Top EV Growth Stocks

    This fast-growing player and well-rounded value stock deserve pole-position in a long-term EV portfolio.

  • Indiana Senator Walks Back Instruction To Teacher Not To Condemn Nazism To Students

    "We need to be impartial," GOP Sen. Scott Baldwin told a history teacher who noted his class was studying the rise of Nazism and fascism.

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on news coverage of The Villages and the Second Amendment

    Jan. 9, 2022, letters: Readers comment on news coverage of The Villages and the Second Amendment.

  • Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

    West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the […]

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 9, 2022

    Readers share their views on voters' privacy and lack of the same; child welfare case managers leaving the profession; and the Jan. 6 committee

  • Kamala Harris Reveals Jan. 6 Bombshell: Now, We All Have Questions

    Most of the attention yesterday went to President Joe Biden’s speech attacking Donald Trump for sending his goons to derail democracy, but we also learned an extremely important detail about Vice President Kamala Harris: she was inside the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters when a live bomb was found. Harris, still a U.S. Senator while she was veep-elect, said at the top of her own speech on Thursday that she was in the Capitol for a briefing from the Senate Intelligence Committee hour

  • Wisconsin GOP leader: 'Zero chance' of taking over elections

    A top Republican lawmaker in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin said Friday that there is “zero chance” the GOP-controlled Legislature will take over the awarding of the state's 10 presidential elector votes in 2024, even as Democrats worry that is their goal. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press in an interview that he also opposes dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees elections, or making wholesale changes to how it operates. There has been an intense focus on Wisconsin and its election laws since President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes last year.

  • Trump rips Democrats, media over Jan. 6 anniversary

    Former President Trump on Friday delivered a forceful rebuke of Democrats and the media a day after the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, accusing his critics of using the assault as a political wedge, while downplaying the significance of the most violent day at the Capitol in centuries.In a lengthy statement issued through his leadership PAC, Trump sought to tap into the grievances of his conservative base of voters, casting...

  • Parts of Trump's base are turning on him, fueled by discontent with stances on vaccines and the Capitol riot

    Trump's decision to cancel a speech on the anniversary of the riot, and to champion vaccination, have caused an unusual backlash among supporters.

  • Firm Behind Trump-Backed Arizona Election ‘Audit’ Shuts Down After Judge Orders $50,000 Daily Fine

    Maricopa Superior Court Judge John Hannah ordered Cyber Ninjas to pay $50,000 a day until it can produce records requested by a local newspaper

  • 16 Celebrities Who Supported Trump In 2020 And What They Say About Him Now

    Here's what happened to all the celebs who voted for Trump.View Entire Post ›

  • A Louisiana school board has asked a newly appointed board member who bragged about marching to the Capitol on January 6 last year to step down

    "No one really had an opportunity to vet this individual prior to his appointment," the Jefferson teachers' union president told the Daily Beast.