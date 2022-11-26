Venezuela's gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction

REGINA GARCIA CANO
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela's government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides.

The agreement signed in Mexico City by representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, including the faction backed by the United States and led by Juan Guaidó, marked the resumption of long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of the South American country’s complex crisis.

The U.S. government, in response, agreed to allow oil giant Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil.

The broad terms of the agreement for the United Nations-managed social fund were announced by the head of a group of Norwegian diplomats guiding the negotiations.

Venezuelan resources held in the international financial system will be directed to the fund, though neither side in the talks nor Norway’s facilitator, Dag Nylander, said whether the U.S. or European governments have agreed to allow frozen assets to be funneled to the new mechanism.

“In line with UN norms and procedures, (the fund's) objective would be to support the implementation of social protection measures for the Venezuelan people,” Nylander said. “The parties have identified a set of resources belonging to the Venezuelan state frozen in the international financial system to which it is possible to progressively access, understanding the need to obtain the authorizations and approvals" from foreign institutions and organizations.

A U.N. report published earlier this year estimated humanitarian needs at $795 million to help about 5.2 million people in Venezuela through health, education, water and sanitation, food and other projects.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. ramped up economic sanctions against Venezuela and granted Guaidó authority to take control of bank accounts that Maduro’s government has in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any other U.S.-insured banks.

Guaidó declared himself Venezuela’s interim president in January 2019, arguing that his capacity as then-president of the country’s National Assembly allowed him to form a transitional government because Maduro had been re-elected in a sham vote in late 2018. Dozens of countries, including the U.S., Canada and Colombia, recognized him as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

European banks also hold Venezuelan frozen assets.

About 7 million people have left Venezuela amid a complex political and humanitarian crisis. Three-quarters of those who remain in the country live on less than $1.90 a day, an international measure for extreme poverty.

Maduro’s delegates walked away from negotiations in October 2021 after businessman Alex Saab was extradited on money laundering charges from Cape Verde to the U.S. Maduro conditioned a resumption on the release of Saab. He remains in custody, but his wife, Camila Fabri de Saab, will be part of Maduro’s delegation.

The Treasury Department on Saturday announced its decision to allow California-based Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have dramatically curtailed oil and gas profits that have flowed to Maduro’s government.

Under the new policy, profits from the sale of energy would be directed to paying down debt owed to Chevron, rather than providing profits to Venezuela's state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A., commonly known as PDVSA.

A senior U.S. administration official, briefing reporters about the U.S. action under the condition of anonymity, said that easing the sanctions was not connected to the administration’s efforts to boost global energy production in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that the decision was not expected to impact global energy prices.

___

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume

    The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have dramatically curtailed oil and gas profits that have flowed to Maduro's government. Earlier this year the Treasury Department again allowed the California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA.

  • Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe

    Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened. Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and public relations in Japan.

  • Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing protests

    Iran’s supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent on Saturday in a televised address as dozens of eye doctors warned that a rising number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of the Basij, the volunteer paramilitary wing of the elite Revolutionary Guard, and reiterated unsupported claims that protesters demonstrating countrywide are "tools" of the U.S. and its “mercenaries."

  • Half of Twitter's top advertisers left since Musk takeover, report says

    Just 50 Twitter advertisers have spent nearly $2 billion since 2020, and all seem to have stopped, according to new report.

  • What are Donald Trump's latest legal challenges? Special counsel, new suit over alleged assault and more

    Despite the Thanksgiving holiday week, Donald Trump faced several developments - both criminal and civil - in multiple cases and investigations.

  • World Cup fans pack San Francisco's Union Square

    Hundreds of Team USA fans showed up to cheer on The U.S. Men's national team on Friday for a munch anticipated match against England. The game ended in 0-0 tie.

  • Chevron Gets New U.S. License to Pump Oil in Venezuela Again

    It was granted after Venezuelan President Maduro’s government and an opposition coalition agreed to implement a humanitarian program and continue talks on efforts to hold free and fair elections.

  • Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration granted Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayTrump Dines at Mar-a-Lago With Rapper Ye, White SupremacistA Rival’s Misstep Helped Anwar Finally Land Malaysia’s Top JobAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run f

  • I know a lot about Trump and 'news.' Can the media change how it covers him? | Mike Kelly

    Can the American press corps change the way it covers Trump? It really should.

  • Venezuela Factions Restart Talks, Eyeing Sanctions Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s battling political factions restarted negotiations on Saturday in Mexico, signing a rare deal to work together on a humanitarian spending plan and setting the stage for the US to ease restrictions on Chevron Corp. to operate in the country.Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayTrump Dines at Mar-a-Lago With Rapper Ye, White SupremacistA Rival’s Misstep Helped A

  • A World Cup of Political Symbolism in Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- They call soccer the beautiful game, and spectacular moments from its greatest showcase, the World Cup, linger in the mind’s eye like jewels.Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayTrump Dines at Mar-a-Lago With Rapper Ye, White SupremacistA Rival’s Misstep Helped Anwar Finally Land Malaysia’s Top JobAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermThink of Geoff

  • It’s too easy to steal from vulnerable Florida homeowners. Lawmakers can fix HOA laws | Guest Opinion

    Right now, the state’s HOA law limits government’s ability to regulate HOAs, says Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade County’s state attorney.

  • Pa. House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why

    Two state lawmakers ran for reelection while also seeking different elected positions during the midterms. This totally legal strategy will put Pennsylvania House Democrats in a bind come January.

  • Bob Moog: the genius behind the Sixties synthesiser revolution

    When Bob Moog – geek, garage tinkerer, electronic music pioneer – drove to a trade show in his native New York in 1964 with a prototype of an early synthesiser in a black box strapped to the roof of his car, passing motorists assumed it was a coffin. Moog, showing the kind of mischievous eccentricity that peppered his career, would catch the spooked driver’s eye before gesturing upwards. “Mother,” he would mouth.

  • I Started Skin Cycling With This Resurfacing Serum, and It Cleared Up My Skin In 2 Weeks

    Get it for less right now during a rare sitewide sale.

  • German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization

    Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long since become “the country of hope” for many, and it's a good thing when people who have put down roots in the country decide to take citizenship. “Germany needs better rules for the naturalization of all these great women and men,” Scholz said.

  • Putin’s weapon stock ‘depleted’ as Russia ‘firing old nuclear missiles with warheads removed’

    Kremlin almost certainly hoping such missiles ‘will function as decoys’, UK claims

  • Black Friday online sales to hit new record, expected to top $9 billion

    This will likely end up as the biggest Black Friday ever online.

  • Former President Donald Trump hosts problematic guests at Mar-a-lago

    Former President Donald Trump hosts popular figures, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, both tied to anti-Semitic views.

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    “It's been fun to watch,” coach Steve Kerr said. Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night.