Venezuela's inflation slows down to lowest in almost a decade

FILE PHOTO: A local makes a price list at a commercial center in Caracas
·1 min read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's inflation slowed down further to reach 1.4% in March, its lowest level in almost a decade, according to figures reported on Wednesday by the Central Bank.

The South American country's price index, which rose 2.9% in February, is showing a slower increase since President Nicolas Maduro's government began easing foreign exchange controls to allow a wider circulation of hard currency, leading to more stable prices.

The accumulated increase of prices in the last 12 months reached 284.4% at the end of March, while inflation in the first quarter was 11.4%, according to Reuters calculations based on official data, showing rising prices are still among the main problems affecting many families in the country.

Venezuela experienced hyperinflation until last year. Minimum wage in the country is the equivalent of $30 per month.

Inflation was pushed up in March by higher prices of communication and education services, according to the data.

The inflation's deceleration trend could be reversed following the implementation this month of a tax to operations in hard currency, a move by Maduro to boost the government's income.

Venezuela's Finance Observatory this week reported problems to implement the tax by stores and companies, adding that the measure is creating ground for higher prices.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Global Bonds Slump to a Discount for First Time Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global bonds dropped below a key fixed-income watermark after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard signaled a quicker-than-expected rundown of the central bank’s debt holdings.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’s Effort to Avoid Defau

  • Rebel Generali investor ready for legal action in case of narrow AGM board defeat

    LONDON (Reuters) -A rebel investor in Generali could mount a legal challenge if his bid to appoint new top executives at Italy's largest insurer loses by a narrow margin in a shareholder vote this month, a candidate for the chairman's role said. In an interview with Reuters, former Goldman Sachs banker Claudio Costamagna said Generali investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone could challenge in court a victory by the opposite side at the April 29 AGM called to elect a new Generali board if the margin is less than 6%. Costamagna - who has been proposed by Caltagirone as the insurer's new chairman - said the Italian tycoon's camp was "hopeful" of securing the vote of Italy's Benetton family which owns around 4% of Generali and is yet to take sides in the feud pitting the construction magnate against Generali's board and its main investor Mediobanca.

  • Rice for Millions Put at Risk as Fertilizer Prices Hammer Peru

    (Bloomberg) -- The global fertilizer squeeze exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is imperiling rice production in Peru, where the seed is a staple for tens of millions of people.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round o

  • IMF cuts Japan's growth forecast on hit from Ukraine war fallout

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut Japan's economic growth forecast on Thursday and urged policymakers to consider preparing a contingency plan in case the Ukraine crisis derails a fragile recovery. While rising commodity costs could push up inflation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) must maintain ultra-easy policy for a prolonged period to sustainably hit its 2% inflation target, the IMF said in a staff report after its Article 4 policy consultation with Japan.

  • Data-Center Operator Cyxtera Exploring a Sale Among Strategic Options

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyxtera Technologies Inc., the data-center operator that merged last year with blank-check firm Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., is exploring strategic options including a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion

  • Stocks are heading toward a bear market in 2023, Deutsche Bank warns

    Deutsche Bank made waves when its economists became the first of the major Wall Street banks to say the U.S. economy would soon go into recession. “Two shocks in recent months, the war in Ukraine and the build-up of momentum in elevated U.S. and European inflation, have caused us to revise down our forecast for global growth significantly,” Deutsche Bank economists, led by David Folkerts-Landau and Peter Hooper, wrote in a 68-page note to clients Tuesday.

  • Elon Musk Risks New SEC Fight on Disclosure After Speedy Twitter Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s swift ascent from Twitter Inc. shareholder to board member threatens even harsher scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission at a time when it’s demanding more transparency from big investors and ratcheting up fines for breaking rules.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning B

  • Ex-Hong Kong Security Chief Launches Bid to Become City’s Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- A veteran Hong Kong law enforcement official, John Lee, announced his plan to run for the city’s top job, in a sign Beijing is focused on deepening its crackdown on dissent in the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthU.S, EU to Hit Russian

  • Hawkish Fed Sinks Tech Shares; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and long-dated Treasuries maintained losses after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed officials were laser focused on tamping down inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of Sa

  • Lael Brainard comments on reducing balance sheet ‘certainly lit the market up’: strategist

    First Franklin Chief Market Strategist Brett Ewing and Quincy Krosby, LPL Financial Chief Equity Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the market outlook in relation to the Fed's interest rate hikes, inflation, earnings season forecasts, and investing against economic slowdowns.

  • James I’s samurai armour, Victoria’s wine bottle – Buckingham Palace meets Japan

    “Not enough netsuke,” was my first thought, going around Japan: Courts and Culture at the Queen’s Gallery. Not only was there just one of those carved, decorative toggles, but there wasn’t a single kimono on show.

  • Stock Markets Attempting to Build a Bullish Flag

    The S&P 500 has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to consolidate in what could be a bullish flag.

  • US electric-vehicle tax credits ending for new Toyota buyers

    Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles. The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have.

  • Los Angeles Lakers announcer Stu Lantz to Phoenix Suns: 'Put us out of our misery'

    Even Los Angeles Lakers announcers are evidently ready for the team's disappointing season to be over.

  • Alibaba, SoftBank Score First 2022 IPO Windfall With GoTo Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo Group, whose business spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and fintech, became one of the world’s biggest listings this year, giving a much needed boost to early backers including China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balan

  • Podcast: Blue-Chip Indexes Could Drop 40%, Says Advisor Jim Stack

    This bearish advisor was quickly vindicated last December when he warned of market risk. Here’s what he foresees next.

  • Billionaire Outlines Massive LNG Plan to Feed World Hungry for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- New Fortress Energy Inc. is new to the LNG-export game, but its billionaire chief has big plans. Within a couple of years, he aims to supply as much as 11 million metric tons of the superchilled fuel annually -- the equivalent of almost 16% of total U.S. exports.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk

  • Executives Are Getting More Cash Bonuses. Here’s How to Avoid Spending It All.

    Looking to keep key employees, companies are handing out more cash bonuses. When deciding the best use of this money, ask yourself, “What matters most to my financial future?”

  • U.S. shale gas, LNG firms meet with European countries over supply crisis

    At least a dozen U.S. shale gas executives met on Wednesday with European energy officials to discuss expanding U.S. fuel supplies to Europe amid a scramble to replace Russian imports. The European Union plans to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year. Delegations from Latvia and Estonia, diplomats from Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, and the UK toured the Golden Pass LNG export project in Sabine Pass, Texas, and later met in Houston with shale gas producers, said Fred Hutchison, chief executive of trade group LNG Allies.

  • Saudi state oil producer set to raise prices amid Ukraine crisis

    Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer is set to hike prices across regions as the kingdom’s advantage in the market grows amid the Ukraine crisis, blowing past an April record. Saudi Aramco on Monday hiked prices on shipments to Asia for May to $9.35 above the benchmark. The increase is $4.40 above the April level, itself…