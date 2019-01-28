Bank of England pleaded with not to give Nicolas Maduro $1.3 billion in gold

Juan Guaido with his wife Fabiana, second from right, during Mass in Caracas on Sunday - AP

A British minister on Monday suggested that the Bank of England should decline to release £1 billion of gold to Venezuela's dictator after the opposition leader wrote to Theresa May.

Juan Guaido, who last week declared himself the country’s legitimate ruler and was recognised as such by the US, has written to Mark Carney, the Bank’s governor, to ask him not to hand over the gold to Nicolas Maduro. He also sent the letter to Theresa May, the Prime Minister.

"I am writing to ask you to stop this illegitimate transaction," the 35-year-old opposition leader wrote.

"If the money is transferred it will be used by the illegitimate and kleptocratic regime of Nicolas Maduro to repress and brutalise the Venezuelan people."

Sir Alan Duncan, minister of the Americas, on Monday said it was a decision for the Bank to make, and suggested they should decline to release the gold.

"The Bank of England holds a significant amount of Venezuela's gold. This is a decision for the Bank of England, not the government," he said.

"No doubt they will take into account when they do the fact that a large number of countries across the world are now questioning the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro and recognising that of Juan Guaido."

Nicolas Maduro inspecting the troops on Sunday - his military has, so far, largely remained loyal More

Mr Maduro has been attempting to repatriate the gold from the vaults since last year. The bullion in London makes up 15 per cent of Venezuela's foreign currency reserves.

The Telegraph understands that each request for a release of gold made to the Bank of England is subject to fresh risk assessment procedures. The Caracas Chronicles, a Venezuelan publication, claims the Bank has twice refused gold transactions requests from the regime citing “compliance-related reasons”.

A Bank of England spokesman said: “The Bank of England provides banking services – including gold custody services – to a large number of customers. The Bank does not comment on any of those relationships, which are subject to customer confidentiality. In all its operations, the Bank observes the highest standards of risk management and abides by all relevant legislation, including applicable financial sanctions.”

The request from Mr Guaido came hours before the US imposed sanctions on oil exported from the country, and adds to mounting diplomatic and economic pressure on Mr Maduro to stand down.

Steve Mnuchin, the treasury secretary, said on Monday afternoon that the oil was a “valuable asset that we are protecting for the Venezuelan people.”

From now on oil revenues must now be placed in “blocked accounts”, which cannot be accessed by Mr Maduro. Mr Mnuchin said that there would also be limitations on the selling of oil products, but stopped short of announcing a total embargo on oil sales.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world.

“Effective immediately, any purchases of Venezuelan oil by US entities, money will have to go to blocked accounts,” he said, adding the US would continue to buy Venezuelan oil, but only if the money from the sale went into blocked accounts.

“The purpose of sanctions is to change behaviour. When there is the recognition that PDVSA is the property of the rightful ruler of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, then it will go to him.

“There is no reason for the poverty, the starvation, the humanitarian crisis.”