Venezuela's 'interim president' urges military to defect amid promise of possible amnesty for Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s self-proclaimed “interim president” has appealed to the country’s military to abandon President Nicolas Maduro and join his side, asking citizens to “extend a hand of friendship” to soldiers to convince them to defect.

Juan Guaido, the 35-year-old head of the opposition-controlled national assembly, called for massive protests next week at an open-air press conference in Caracas, interrupted by frequent cheers of “presidente”.

Hours before, in an interview aired by Latino broadcaster Univision, he suggested to Mr Maduro that he would guarantee safe passage out of the country.

“This amnesty, these guarantees are on the table for everyone who is prepared to put themselves on the side of the constitution in order to recover the democratic order,” he said.

Some American diplomats on Friday evacuated Caracas under police escort, obeying an order from Mr Maduro to leave despite Mr Guido urging them not to.

It was also reported that Russian military contractors had flown into Venezuela to beef up security for Mr Maduro.

Nicolas Maduro holding a news conference inside the presidential palace on Friday, as his rival Juan Guaido called a press conference of his own More

Mr Guaido called on members of the military – who on Thursday pledged their loyalty to Mr Maduro – saying "it is the moment" for them to come out in defence of the constitution. He told Cuban advisers, embedded with the Venezuelan forces, that they should leave the military, although they were welcome to remain in the country.

Mr Guaido was recognised by the United States as the country’s legitimate leader on Wednesday – a move which was swiftly followed by a series of countries in the Americas, including Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, said Britain believed Mr Guaido was “the right person to take Venezuela forward”.

It was reported on Friday that Mr Maduro's government had been stymied in an attempt to withdraw $1.2 billion in gold it holds in the Bank of England.

The bank denied Venezuela's withdrawal request after US officials asked their UK counterparts to help block the regime's access to overseas assets, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The US on Thursday said it wanted to divert such funds to Mr Guaido.

The Washington-led move has put the US on collision course with both Venezuela and Russia, which has stationed its planes in Venezuela. Mr Maduro has frequently visited Moscow to seek support from Mr Putin, and Moscow now accuses the US of trying to usurp power in Venezuela.

Vladimir Putin attends the talks with Nicolas Maduro during meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Dec 5, 2018 More