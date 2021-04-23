Venezuela's Maduro begins allowing aid against hunger, virus

FILE - In this April 10, 2021 file photo, a man waits to unload bags of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar, flour, and kitchen oil, provided residents through the CLAP government food assistance program in the Santa Rosalia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a deal the week of April 23, 2021 to let the U.N. World Food Program create a program to provide school meals for 1.5 million children, after years of rejecting humanitarian aid offers as unnecessary and as veiled attempts by the U.S. and other hostile forces to destabilize his government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REGINA GARCIA CANO and JORGE RUEDA
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — For a second time this month, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has reached an agreement with the sort of global aid agencies he has often shunned to bring help to his country's people.

Maduro this week signed a deal to let the United Nations World Food Program provide school meals for 1.5 million children. It follows an agreement worked out with another agency to access COVID-19 vaccines under a U.N.-backed program.

Maduro for years had rejected numerous humanitarian aid offers as unnecessary and as veiled attempts by the United States and other hostile forces to destabilize his socialist government.

That stance appears to have wavered amid continuing hardships.

“I’m ready ... as president of the republic to move boldly forward in signing new projects, new agreements and new food plans that put life, nutrition, protein and development at the center of the entire Venezuelan family,” Maduro said Wednesday, two days after signing the school lunch initiative.

Venezuela has been vaccinating part of its population with the Russian Sputnik vaccine and the Chinese Sinopharm. But Maduro's government on April 10 announced it had covered a $64 million down payment to join the U.N.-backed COVAX vaccine program — a step that had been delayed by the fact that the U.S. and several other nations had stripped his government of control over its foreign assets held within their borders.

The U.S. and about 60 other countires instead recognize Maduro's chief rival, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, as the country's legitimate ruler — putting his hand on Venezuela's purse strings. Weeks before Maduro's vaccine announcement, Guaidó and a group of former members of the National Assembly agreed to ask the U.S. Department of the Treasury to release a portion of the frozen funds to pay for COVAX access.

While the two deals show Maduro flipping in his stance on aid, both also help reassert his position as the country's leader.

That's not in doubt within Venezuela, where he controls all levels of government, as well as the security forces, but it's challenged abroad by countries who consider his 2018 reelection to have been fraudulent.

“Clearly, the situation has gotten to a point where it’s more of an advantage for Maduro to pose with the head of the World Food Program than it is a weakness," said Jacqueline Bhabha, professor of the practice of health and human rights at Harvard University.

"He’s made a political calculation; (WFP officials) have made a political calculation that it’s worth being associated with him,” Bhabha added.

The World Food Program initiative aims to feed children in parts of the country where access to food is most fragile. It will provide school meals, help remodel school cafeterias and train staff. It hopes to reach 185,000 students by year’s end and 1.5 million by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Both Maduro and Guaidó tweeted images — separate ones — of themselves with David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program.

The U.N. agency is hoping to get a start at easing growing hunger in the country with the world's largest claimed oil reserves. It estimated at least a third of Venezuelans struggle to get enough to eat and ranked the country among the nations with the highest food challenges.

Beasley flanked by Maduro during a televised event expressed gratitude for the support the agency received from all stakeholders, “allowing us to be independent, neutral and not allowing our work to be politicized.”

A typical monthly wage of about $5, with bonuses included, is just enough to buy just 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of chicken.

Maduro's critics blame economic collapse on years of corruption, bumbling and wrong-headed policies. His allies blame U.S. economic sanctions, sabotage by his foes and the global collapse of oil prices.

“Maduro is getting a little bit of water on a raging wildfire, and that water is the best that WFP could get,” said Jacqueline Mazza, who teaches Latin American studies at Johns Hopkins University.

While Maduro likes to show that he “snubs his nose” at international observers, Mazza said he is probably hoping to get a “disproportionate amount of goodwill” from the agreement.

Aid agencies allowed to work in Venezuela in the past often have complained of government interference. Doctors Without Borders in November said it was withdrawing help from a Venezuelan hospital treating COVID-19 patients after authorities did not give work permits for essential personnel.

Bhabha said the school lunch plan is a stopgap, not a solution to the country's critical food situation. Millions of people have fled Venezuela's collapsing economy in recent years, but Bhabha noted that the poorest people often lack the resources needed to leave — and so continue to suffer.

“Famine and starvation is a hugely important political tool, which is manipulated," she said. "Famine in our day and age happens for political reasons, it doesn’t happen for natural reasons anymore.”

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

  • Who is Henry Newman: the Number 10 aide and Carrie Symonds ally who stands accused of being the 'chatty rat'

    A close friend and confidant of Carrie Symonds, Henry Newman has swiftly risen through the ranks of Government advisers to become one of the most influential figures in Downing Street. But now the senior Number 10 adviser has found himself thrust into the middle of a highly-personalised row between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings. In a move that allies have described as detonating a “nuclear bomb” underneath the Prime Minister, Mr Cummings on Friday alleged that he had been told by the Cabinet Secretary that Mr Newman was likely to have been the so-called “chatty rat” who in October last year leaked details of the second lockdown to newspapers. While the claims have been dismissed by senior Government sources as "entirely false", their publication is nevertheless likely to have far-reaching repercussions - for Mr Johnson, Ms Symonds, and Mr Newman, too. Prior to his elevation to Number 10, Mr Newman had long been viewed as a rising star among the ranks of special advisers, having served loyally under Michael Gove for a number of years. Having cut his teeth in the Cabinet Office during the Coalition years, Mr Newman joined Mr Gove’s entourage in the Ministry of Justice after he was appointed as the Lord Chancellor in 2015. He then joined the Vote Leave operation during the 2016 Brexit referendum, where he became part of the team that would later take over the running of Government under Mr Johnson. Leading the team was Mr Cummings, while Lee Cain, the Prime Minister’ former director of communications, worked as head of broadcast. Ms Symonds, then a special adviser for the culture secretary John Whittingdale, was also on the scene throughout. In the immediate aftermath of the referendum campaign, Mr Newman was among a close circle of Mr Gove’s friends who were said to have helped to convince him to “knife” Mr Johnson and torpedo his bid for the Tory leadership by deciding to run himself. Following the success of the Leave campaign, he established himself as a prominent commentator during Theresa May’s premiership, regularly featuring on panel discussions and in broadcast interviews. He also became a director of Open Europe, a pro-Brexit think tank dedicated to producing policy recommendations for the future of UK-EU relations. Following Mr Johnson’s election as Conservative leader in July 2019, Mr Newman returned to the Cabinet Office to be reunited with Mr Gove, whose influence in Government - along with his close group of advisers - continued to grow as he accumulated an ever-increasing number of responsibilities as the minister in charge of Brexit preparations. However, while seen as a capable and trusted aide to Mr Gove, it was Mr Newman’s close friendship with Ms Symonds that some in Government believe lay behind his recent transfer to Number 10. Described by Ms Symonds as one of her “favourite people”, in February he was appointed a senior adviser to the Prime Minister, alongside Baroness Finn, a former girlfriend of Mr Gove and non-executive board member of the Cabinet Office, who was made deputy chief of staff. His promotion came soon after the downfall of Mr Cummings and Mr Cain, who left Number 10 in the wake of a power struggle which allies claim was orchestrated by Ms Symonds and those loyal to her. Their appointments also took the number of so-called “Goveites” in Number 10 to five, joining Henry Cook, Meg Powell Chandler - who are also friends with Ms Symonds - and Declan Lyons. Together, Mr Newman, Mr Cook and Ms Powell Chandler are referred to by the Prime Minister as his “three musketeers.” While the veracity of Mr Cummings’s claims are unknown, it is this personal connection to Mr Johnson and his fiancée that lies at the heart of the controversy.

  • Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by deputies

    Leaders of a North Carolina city where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies serving search and drug-related warrants planned Friday to vote on a resolution urging a court to release body camera video of the shooting. The calls for transparency come amid signs, included emergency scanner traffic, that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said that at least one of the deputies serving the warrants on the day of Wednesday's shooting was wearing a body camera and that it was activated.

  • Phillip Adams dropped his phone outside SC home before killing 6, search warrant shows

    Deputies traced the phone number to Adams, who was found dead in a house down the street.

  • Latest: Klobuchar seeks 'true justice' for Black Americans

    U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is calling for legislative change to ensure “true justice” following the police killings of Daunte Wright, George Floyd and more. Speaking at Wright’s funeral Thursday, Klobuchar, of Minnesota, said “true justice is not done as long as Black Americans are killed by law enforcement at more than twice the rate of white Americans.” Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot April 11 by a white police officer during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

  • 'I'm in': Caitlyn Jenner announces plan to run for California governor

    The longtime Republican and former Olympic athlete announced her plans to run for the Governor of California.

  • Fight to vote: Arizona county’s ‘ludicrous’ election audit

    Part of the audit by state Republicans will consist of a hand recount of all the votes cast for president there – which will probably breathe life into Trump’s lies Supporters of Donald Trump protest in front of the Maricopa county election department in Phoenix, Arizona, on 6 November 2020. Photograph: Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, The baseless conspiracy theories that Donald Trump spread about the 2020 election are about to have some of their starkest real-world consequences to date in Arizona. Republicans in the Arizona state senate are set to begin an unprecedented audit of the presidential vote in Maricopa county, the most populous of the state, this week. Part of the audit will consist of a hand recount of all 2.1m votes cast for president there. Voting rights advocates told me they’re deeply concerned about the audit for a few reasons. First, they said, Maricopa county has already performed two audits of the election and found no irregularities in the vote. Second, the effort is being led by a Florida-based firm with a CEO who voiced support for election conspiracies after the election. Third, the audit will probably only breathe new life into Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 race in Arizona. Republicans in the legislature will likely use that uncertainty to justify new voting restrictions. One expert I spoke with said the entire effort seemed so shoddy that he was hesitant to even call it an “audit”. “It’s ludicrous,” the Arizona secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, told me this week. “We cannot set a precedent where people that are mad can just bring this on every election. It’s just not how we do things.” There are a ton of other important concerns. Private donors, reportedly including rightwing lawyer L Lin Wood, are helping finance the effort. And a spokesman for the audit told a reporter for the Arizona Mirror this week that there would be significant restrictions in place for reporters who covered the event. The Maricopa county board of supervisors, which is controlled by Republicans, isn’t on board with the effort. It agreed to turn over ballots and election equipment after Republicans got a court order, but refused to allow the audit to take place in a county-owned facility. Republicans are now paying to rent out an entire stadium to conduct the audit. “This audit, it seems as if they are seeking a predetermined outcome. They want to find fraud,” said Martin Quezada, a Democrat in the state senate. “They need to find fraud in order to justify all of their actions and in order to keep this radical wing of their constituency happy. They need to find fraud. So they are intent on finding it.” Also worth watching … The Senate confirmed Vanita Gupta to be the associate attorney general, placing one of the nation’s leading civil rights lawyers in the number three role at the justice department. Florida Republicans are advancing legislation to impose new restrictions on mail-in voting, despite objections from election officials across the state, including Republicans. The move to curtail mail-in voting in Florida is notable because the state has been held up as a national example – including by Trump – of how to successfully run a vote-by-mail system. Montana Republicans enacted a law that ends same-day voter registration in the state and another that tightens ID requirements for voting. Democrats are already challenging the measure.

  • Man charged in fatal shooting of Bucks County woman gunned down in car

    Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested and charged a man in connection with the November murder of a woman in Lansdale.

  • DOJ weighing additional charges against Derek Chauvin for using force on Black teen in 2017

    Former Minneapolis police officer accused of heavy-handed response to teenager four years ago

  • What will our ‘new normal’ be after COVID-19? Experts predict what Idahoans can expect

    “I’m very hopeful that by fall, if we really stick to this, we’re going to be able to gather in large groups and have some sense of normal and we’re watching football. But we’re in April and that’s a long ways away.”

  • Texas bill that would allow college athletes to sign lucrative endorsement deals passed an important hurdle

    The Texas state legislature approved a bill on Thursday that allows student athletes to make money off of their name, image and likeness.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • Tokyo under 'emergency orders' with Olympics 3 months away

    Only three months before the postponed Olympics are set to open, Tokyo and Japan's second largest metropolitan area of Osaka have been placed under emergency orders aimed at stemming surging cases of the coronavirus. The measures, which take place during Japan's “golden week” holiday period, are meant to limit travel and keep people out of public places. Bach said this week that the visit, reported for May 17-18, is still in the “planning phase.”

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in

  • Visit to hair salon ends with Charlotte woman winning $1 million in NC lottery

    “I thought I had won half of the amount I did.”

  • McCloskey’s tale of ‘thousands...dead set on killing us’ refuted by St. Louis protesters

    Press accounts and video detail smaller, non-violent event.

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'ducking away' from hard independence questions

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of trying to "duck away" from the hard questions about independence after one of her election candidates argued a customs border with England would help a separate Scotland create jobs. The First Minister claimed not to have "directly" heard the comments by Emma Harper, who was a South Scotland MSP in the last parliament, despite the widespread ridicule and criticism they had received. She also claimed that it was Brexit, not independence that would create a hard border even though the UK has already left the EU and there are no trade barriers between England and Scotland. Ms Sturgeon insisted she did not want a hard border with England but experts say that would be the consequence of her plan for Scotland to leave the UK and join the EU. Scotland's trade with the rest of the UK is worth more than three times that with the bloc. The row intensified the day after Ms Harper, the SNP's candidate for Galloway and West Dumfries, told ITV Border that "we can show that a border can work" if Scotland left the UK.