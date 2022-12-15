Venezuela's Maduro enters 2023 seeking global recognition

FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, stands next to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, center right, as leaders prepare themselves for a group photo at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
REGINA GARCIA CANO
·4 min read

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was not invited to a summit of Western Hemisphere leaders in June. But by October, he traveled to Egypt for a conference where he joked with French President Emmanuel Macron and shook hands with John Kerry, the U.S. government's climate envoy.

The encounters, with a towering Maduro graciously smiling throughout, were carefully captured on video, posted on social media and broadcast on Venezuela's state television.

A few months short of a decade since he inherited the country's leadership upon the death of President Hugo Chávez, Maduro is working to regain the international recognition he lost when his 2018 re-election was deemed a sham by dozens of nations.

Those efforts are also aimed at bolstering his strength at home as he enters 2023 while pressure mounts for a free and fair presidential election the following year.

Crucial to Maduro’s calculations are his country’s top asset — oil — and the war in Ukraine. The South American country has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but it has not supplied the West’s market since the U.S. imposed crippling economic sanctions as democracy and human rights deteriorated after Maduro’s re-election.

The international community wants "some kind of contribution to global energy security, and with Russian oil off the market, Venezuelan oil becomes attractive again," said Ryan Berg, director of the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

Maduro’s attempt to clean up his image comes as many of the conditions that turned him into an international pariah remain unchanged.

Independent experts working with the U.N.’s top human rights body have documented a systemic attack on government opponents, journalists and others. Their report in September alleged Maduro personally ordered the detention of government opponents, who endured electric shocks, asphyxiation and other cruel acts while in custody.

An economic crisis that began during Chávez’s last months in office has only worsened during Maduro’s presidency. It has driven roughly 7 million Venezuelans to leave the country, made the local currency worthless and pushed millions into poverty.

Under Maduro, who succeeded Chavez in 2013, about three-quarters of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day — the international benchmark of extreme poverty. Power outages are part of everyday life, and water supply is severely restricted.

“He’s trying to project an image of strength, but the reality is that he’s just incredibly thirsty right now for international attention,” said Geoff Ramsey, director of Venezuela research at the U.S.-based Washington Office on Latin America think tank. “We saw this from Cairo, where he was ambushing world leaders and then projecting these hallway encounters as if they were official state visits."

Maduro has serious cashflow problems and wants access to the international financial system and the U.S. oil market, Ramsey said. But, he added, the only way Maduro likely will get access to dollars again is by engaging in negotiations with the opposition.

Talks between Maduro and the opposition, including the faction backed by the U.S. government, were suspended for more than a year after one of his key allies was extradited to the U.S. from Africa.

But both sides reached a significant agreement to fund much-needed social programs in late November.

The agreement will result in a United Nations-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs in Venezuela.

The money will be drawn from the country’s assets frozen abroad, and it is not expected to go directly to Maduro’s government. But that hasn't stopped his administration from promoting the deal as a recovery of funds “kidnapped” by the U.S.

Still to be agreed on, though, are the conditions for the presidential election that is supposed to be held in 2024, the release of political prisoners and an end to prohitions on many opposition politicians running for office.

The opposition plans to hold primary elections next year. Its clearest potential candidate is Juan Guaido, though his support within and outside Venezuela has plummeted since he declared himself a rival president to Maduro in 2019 while heading the then opposition-dominated congress and drew tens of thousands of anti-Maduro protesters to the streets.

There have beeen gains for Maduro.

A longtime supporter of Venezuela's opposition — the government in neighboring Colombia — is now headed by that country's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro. After taking office earlier this year, Petro immediately moved to restore relations with Venezuela. In a couple of weeks, Maduro will also regain the recognition of Brazil, as signaled by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Berg said the region appears to be moving on from its anti-Maduro stance “mostly because of the governments that recent elections have brought to power.”

He said some governments are working under the assumption that Venezuela’s “democratization is going to be a long process,” involving negotiations, multiple elections and sanctions relief, as opposed to a change at a “one discrete point in time.”

“It seems to me like the region is much ready, much more disposed now, to try that method,” Berg said, noting that many nations in the region are struggling with their own domestic problems.

Recommended Stories

  • 2022’s Biggest News Stories, as Told by The Wall Street Journal

    A timeline of 2022’s most important news stories, from Russia’s war in Ukraine to inflation and the midterm elections.

  • FTX founder "stole billions" from customers -U.S. prosecutor

    STORY: NOTE: AUDIO AS INCOMING"Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators stole billions of dollars from FTX customers. He used that money for his personal benefit, including to make personal investments, and to cover investments and debts of his hedge fund, Alameda Research," said Damien Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, at a news conference announcing the charges.Williams said Bankman-Fried made illegal campaign contributions to Democrats and Republicans with "stolen customer money.""While this is our first public announcement, it will not be our last," he said, adding Bankman-Fried "made tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions."The charges come a day after Bankman-Fried was arrested at his home in Nassau, Bahamas, on a U.S. warrant.The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried, appearing relaxed in a blue shirt, arrived at a heavily guarded Bahamas court on Tuesday for his first in-person public appearance since the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse. He told the court he could fight extradition to the United States. A Bahamas judge adjourned the hearing to consider whether the court has jurisdiction over bail.FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing losses in the billions of dollars. The collapse reverberated across the crypto world and sent bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting.

  • The November inflation report won't change Wednesday's Fed decision but could influence a slower pace of tightening next year, economist says

    The November inflation report will do little to sway the Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday, but could influence the central bank in 2023.

  • Costa Rica tightens overwhelmed asylum system

    Costa Rica, one of the world’s great refuges for people fleeing persecution, is tightening its generous asylum policies in the face of an overwhelmed system. President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office in May, said Costa Rica’s system is being abused by economic migrants. Despite having only 5 million citizens, the Central American country trailed only the United States, Germany and Mexico in the number of asylum applications it received last year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

  • Thieves use truck to rip compressor out the ground, police say

    Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on thieves that stole a compressor.

  • Russell Wilson OK for individual drills but misses practice

    Russell Wilson stretched for a bit and threw a few passes during individual drills ahead of the Denver Broncos' practice Wednesday as he works his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. Wilson sustained a head injury Sunday when the veteran quarterback dived head-first for the goal line after scrambling for a 14-yard gain. Rypien would get his second start of the season Sunday if Wilson is sidelined against Arizona (4-9).

  • Prisons chief: Official who beat inmates deserves 2nd chance

    The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is defending her decision to rally behind a high-ranking agency official who climbed the ranks after beating Black inmates in the 1990s, saying Tuesday that she feels he's shown contrition and deserves a second chance. Colette Peters, making her first comments since The Associated Press published an investigation chronicling Thomas Ray Hinkle’s sordid past and subsequent promotions, said she met with Hinkle soon after starting as director in August and came away convinced that he should keep his job. Peters spoke with the AP after testifying Tuesday before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which has spent months scrutinizing the Bureau of Prisons' inability to clamp down on rampant staff sexual misconduct.

  • Macron ‘immensely proud’ that French team is through to final with chance at World Cup repeat

    French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “immensely proud” that France reached the World Cup final after he traveled to Qatar to watch the team’s win over Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. Macron sat beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the match at Al Bayt Stadium and stood up to applaud after the 2-0 victory. France will play Argentina in the final on Sunday.

  • Varner Road backed up as thousands gather at Acrisure Arena's opening night

    Some people arriving to the venue said they waited around an hour in traffic.

  • Photos show squalid conditions at the Bahamas prison where Sam Bankman-Fried will spend his holidays

    A magistrate judge in the Bahamas on Tuesday ordered the former FTX CEO remanded to custody until February following his arrest on US fraud charges.

  • Erdogan again offers to mediate ceasefire in Ukraine

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish President has said that he continues negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow and is ready to mediate for a ceasefire and subsequently for a lasting peace. Source: Ukrinform news agency, quoting Erdoğan during the trilateral summit with the participation of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan Quote from Erdoğan: "We have seen that if diplomacy is given an opportunity in an agreement on grain and prisoner of war exchange, the path to peace can be opened.

  • U.S.-backed high-tech nuclear plant in Wyoming delayed to 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A high-tech nuclear energy project in Wyoming, backed by the U.S. Department of Energy and Bill Gates, is delayed by at least two years and a U.S. senator said it showed that the United States needs to reduce reliance on Russia for a special fuel for such reactors. TerraPower, a venture founded by billionaire Gates said last year its $4 billion Natrium plant would be built in Kemmerer, a remote Wyoming town where a coal plant is set to shut in 2025. The 345-megawatt plant will likely be delayed for at least two years until 2030, the Casper Star Tribune said late on Tuesday, citing a TerraPower spokesperson.

  • Michelle Obama reacts to viral clip of woman calling Barack Obama 'fine'

    Michelle Obama said it was "sweet" that a woman called former President Barack Obama "fine" in a now-viral moment from a campaign event he did in October.

  • The electric F-150 is the 'best truck Ford has ever made,' MotorTrend says

    The electric Lightning nabbed MotorTrend's 2023 Truck of the Year award thanks to a combination of practicality, performance, and unique features.

  • Biden on US-Africa trade and investments: US ‘all-in on Africa’s future’

    President Biden on Wednesday announced new trade opportunities and investments in Africa to establish the United States’s commitment to Africa’s future during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. “The United States is all-in on Africa’s future,” Biden said at a meeting on economic ties between the U.S. and Africa that included CEOs from more than 300 U.S.…

  • US to Blacklist 30 More Chinese Companies

    The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world's two economic superpowers. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports. Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg Technology on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrM7B7SL_g1edFOnmj-SDKg Watch the latest full episodes of "Bloomberg Technology" with Emily Chang here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfAX25ZLrPGRzfILkSd-YiWfsoloCETAe Get the latest in tech from Silicon Valley and around the world here: https://www.bloomberg.com/technology Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/technology Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BloombergTechnology Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

  • Resistance-adjusted precise hit by Ukrainian troops kills over 100 Russian invaders in Donetsk Oblast

    On 12 December, thanks to information from the Ukrainian resistance, Ukraine's Armed Forces killed over a hundred Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied city of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast. Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) Quote from NRC: "The operation became possible thanks to the coordination of the resistance and the Armed Forces.

  • Milwaukee Bucks react to Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison

    Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention last week and some members of the Milwaukee Bucks have begun giving their reaction.

  • Transgender inmate on Missouri's death row asks for mercy

    The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003.

  • 5 Players to Watch in Argentina-France FIFA World Cup Final

    These five players could decide the outcome of the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France.