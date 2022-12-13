Venezuela's Maduro to fully open border with Colombia

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7
·1 min read

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday announced his intention to fully open the border crossings with Colombia starting Jan. 1, a measure repeatedly postponed following the restoration of diplomatic and commercial ties between the South American neighbors.

Relations between the countries were broken off in 2019, but Maduro has said the environment is conducive to improved ties with the election of Gustavo Petro as Colombia's first leftist president. The neighbors resumed diplomatic relations in September.

“I am going to announce that we will be completely opening the border, for all of western Venezuela with Colombia, for the passage of vehicles, motorcycles, trucks” as of Jan. 1. Maduro said on state television.

“We are preparing everything to comply with what we announced, to fulfill what was promised to President Gustavo Petro,” he said.

Petro has recognized Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. His predecessor, Iván Duque, along with dozens of other countries, had said Maduro was returned to power in 2018 in fraudulent elections.

Petro also promoted the reopening of the countries' shared border on Sept. 26. Symbolically, the crossing of trucks from both sides of the border was allowed while restrictions remained on private vehicles and buses.

In the first week of November, the first commercial flight by a Colombian airline in years arrived in Venezuela. For now, only the small Colombian state airline Satena and the Venezuelan Turpial and Laser have permission from the Venezuelan authorities to operate the route.

Maduro did not mention if that would change in the near future.

Recommended Stories

  • Supporters of Brazil's defeated Bolsonaro attack police headquarters

    Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday attempted to invade the federal police headquarters in the capital Brasilia, in a flash of post-election violence on the day the president's electoral defeat was certified. Reuters witnesses saw Bolsonaro supporters, many in their trademark yellow national soccer jerseys or draped in Brazilian flags, confronting security forces at police headquarters. Federal police said "disturbances" near the headquarters were being handled with support from capital security forces.

  • U.S. court hears testimony on diplomatic status of ally of Venezuela's Maduro

    A U.S. court on Monday began hearing testimony from Venezuelan officials on the diplomatic status of Alex Saab, an ally of President Nicolas Maduro who is in a Miami jail awaiting trial on a charge of money laundering. Saab's attorneys have asked U.S. District Judge Robert Scola to dismiss the charge, arguing Saab was on a diplomatic mission to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies when he was arrested while his plane refueled in Cape Verde islands in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. prosecutors said Saab, a Colombia-born businessman who was extradited in 2021 from Cape Verde, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a scheme that involved bribing Venezuelan government officials.

  • Mexico's president likely to leave big projects unfinished

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador loves big projects and hates to leave them unfinished, but that is likely what he will do when he leaves office late in 2024. The president pledges his big construction projects will be done by then. Meanwhile, an oil refinery — and a string of planned industrial parks — don’t have a natural gas supply.

  • After 4 World Cups, Thompson sees bright future for Japan

    After almost 20 years in Japan’s professional leagues and after four World Cups with the Japan national team, the New Zealand-born lock Luke Thompson has been uniquely placed to observe the growth and development of rugby in Japan. When he first arrived in Japan at 22 he was an oddity among the foreign players then playing in a relatively new professional competition. Thompson spoke to the Associated Press from his deer farm at Cust near Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island, during a brief break before returning to his club, Urayasu D-Rocks, which plays in the second division of the Japan League.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lull In Attacks Will Be Fleeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Monday night that a respite in Russian aerial assaults was likely an indication that Russia was preparing a fresh wave of attacks.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesGoldman to Cut Hundreds More Jobs as Consumer Unit Scaled BackZ

  • Netherlands willing to house special court for Russia invasion of Ukraine, minister says

    The Netherlands would be willing to house a new, U.N.-backed tribunal to try Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday. Together with the EU, the Netherlands would seek international support and funding for the tribunal, Hoekstra said, adding the new court should not interfere with the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is also housed in the Netherlands.

  • Russia's logistic logjam worsens in winter, curbs coal exports to China

    Infrastructure bottlenecks in Russia worsened with the winter season as rising demand for Asia-bound cargoes amid European sanctions on Moscow led to rail jams and worsened prospects for coal sales to China, according to data and market sources. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged domestic businesses to forge closer ties with Asia and Latin America after Europe introduced sweeping sanctions against Moscow after it sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The European Union also introduced an embargo on Russian coal imports starting from Aug. 10 as part of the Ukraine-related sanctions.

  • Russian diplomat complains to Turkey about "aggressive behaviour" of Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that during political consultations in Istanbul, he informed the Turkish side about the "aggressive behaviour" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war unleashed by Russia.

  • As pipeline operator searches for cause of Kansas oil spill, residents await cleanup

    TC Energy said it has not yet determined what caused half a million barrels of crude oil to spill into a north-central Kansas creek last week.

  • Taliban: Assailants attack hotel in Afghan capital Kabul

    A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul was attacked Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said. Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's spokesman. The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that there was an explosion and gunfire near a hotel approximately a kilometer away.

  • Pakistan hopes to finalise talks with Saudi Arabia on financial help soon

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan is hoping to conclude talks with Saudi Arabia soon on financial help for the South Asian nation, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday. Dar also told a news conference that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked Pakistan for more information to finalise its ninth review. "We hope that we will soon conclude talks, which we have started with Saudi Arabia," he said in response to a question whether there was any progress on seeking financial support from Saudi Arabia.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Soccer Players in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 countries that produce the best soccer players in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 countries that produce the best soccer players in the world. Soccer, or football as it is way more commonly known across […]

  • Let’s face it, Kansas City: We’ve let the old terminals at KCI Airport turn into dumps

    Tens of thousands of travelers ​are getting a terrible taste of Kansas City. | Opinion

  • World awaits U.S. nuclear fusion breakthrough — but experts warn commercial viability is a decade away

    The U.S. is expected on Tuesday to announce a breakthrough in nuclear fusion, long heralded as a source of zero-emissions and essentially, limitless, energy.

  • ‘Growing sentiment’: Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC could come as early as 2024

    According to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, there's "growing sentiment" for an early exit for the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

  • Virginia sheriff defends removal of items from deputy's home after California triple homicide

    Virginia police say they told California investigators of their search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, the Virginia cop who killed three people in California. A Riverside police spokesperson said he first heard of the search from The Times.

  • Keystone pipeline has now leaked more oil in the US than any other since 2010: report

    On the heels of another spill last week, the massive Keystone pipeline has now leaked more oil than any other pipeline since 2010, according to a new report from Bloomberg. With more than 26,000 barrels of crude oil spilled in the last 12 years, the hazardous liquid pipeline system has come under controversy after some…

  • Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with 'Big Hit'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Starved of Big Macs since McDonald's Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain's successor - the "Big Hit". Russian fast food chain Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", on Monday said the Big Hit, complete with a new signature sauce, will be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal will be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo". McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.

  • Voices: Elon Musk being booed is the funniest thing ever to happen at a Dave Chappelle show

    The incident is a living example of what happens when Musk is confronted by the thing he pretends to champion: freedom of speech

  • Mexico to host next round of Colombian peace talks

    Colombia's government and its largest remaining rebel group on Monday said they will continue to hold peace talks in Mexico following three weeks of negotiations in Venezuela's capital that have only yielded modest results. Negotiations between Colombia and the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN, were suspended in 2019 following a rebel attack on a police academy in Bogota, in which 23 people were killed.