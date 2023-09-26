Venice man arrested, linked to several burglaries in Lee, Sarasota counties, CCPD says

A Venice man faces several charges across different counties after authorities say he's been involved in several smash-and-grab burglaries dating back more than a year.

Aaron Moench, 38, remained in custody at the Lee County Jail on Tuesday morning. He faces a $191,500 bond in Lee County.

In July 2022, the Cape Coral Police said the city experienced a "rash of commercial burglaries."

Detectives in Cape Coral Police's Property Crimes Unit conducted an operation in an attempt to catch Moench in the act of another burglary. As they surveilled Moench, he was caught committing a burglary at a hardware store in Fort Myers.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit assisted Fort Myers Police with capturing Moench.

Cape Coral Police detectives connected Moench to multiple smash-and-grab burglaries after he bonded out of jail. Police said Moench fled the area before detectives could locate him and charge him with the additional burglaries.

They then connected Moench to other smash-and-grab burglaries in Sarasota County.

They submitted warrants for Moench’s arrest, approved by the State Attorney’s Office. The U.S. Marshall’s task force located Moench out of state and arrest him.

Moench was transported to the Lee County Jail on Aug. 5.

In Lee County, he faces at least 20 charges across six cases.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: CCPD: Venice man linked to burglaries in Lee, Sarasota counties