Venice officials hunt for 'delinquent' who jumped from three-story building into canal

Authorities in Italy are searching for a "delinquent" who jumped off a three-story building and belly flopped into a Venice canal on Thursday.

Calling the jumper an “idiot,” the city's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted on Twitter he would give the man a “certificate of stupidity and a lot of kicks” for the incident.

Video on Twitter shows a man wearing only black boxer shorts jump from the building into the water.

It was not immediately known if the man suffered any injuries in the jump, but shortly after he is seen emerging from the canal and being handed a towel by an unidentified man along a city street.

“We are trying to identify him, to report him, him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media,” Brugnaro said, according to a translation from CNN.

The mayor also told the outlet he sent police to the building to determine how the man was able to enter the private residential building and get to the rooftop.

“He risked his life in that jump, but he is also a delinquent," Brugnaro told CNN. "They don’t understand the danger they create in this city. What if a boat would have been passing below?”

Brugnaro asked anyone who has seen the video to help identify the jumper, but not like the video posted online that has gone viral.

A questo “soggetto” bisognerebbe dargli un certificato di STUPIDITÀ e un bel sacco di pedate … stiamo cercando di identificarlo, per denunciarlo, Lui e il suo compare sotto che faceva il video cretino per i social .. pic.twitter.com/lrzaIzy516 — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) March 24, 2023

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Venice officials hunt for man who jumped from tall building into canal