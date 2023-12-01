Venita Aspen on Paige DeSorbo and Erin Lichy’s Pantless Looks
Southern Charm’s resident fashion expert Venita Aspen is shown notable BravoCon ensembles during a round of “Fashion or Trash, Hun” and gives her styling opinions on how Bravolebrities showed up in Las Vegas. She says Lesa Mila from The Real Housewives of Dubai “ate ‘em up” in her regal purple number. She also gives her honest opinion when she says Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo could have benefited from higher-waisted bottoms, like RHONY’s Erin Lichy’s, in their much-talked about pantless outfits.