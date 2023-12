During the After Show, Venita Aspen says she and her boyfriend Manny have talked about getting engaged and reveals that he’s her forever person after being friends for five years and dating for a year and a half. Also, Jarrett “JT” Thomas says Shep Rose has a good heart and isn’t as big of a narcissist as he appears. He goes on to say that the Southern Charm reunion will show fans who the true narcissist is among the men in the group.

