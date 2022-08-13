Venne reports to halfway house, warrant quashed

Aug. 12—An arrest warrant that was issued Thursday for a triple murderer released from prison Wednesday was quashed after he showed up at an El Paso halfway house, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman confirmed Friday.

Kenneth Venne, 68, was released from prison Wednesday after serving 39 years in the July 13, 1983 deaths of Odessa residents Ruby Fieseler, 50, and her sons, Paul, 17, and Keith, 13.

Robert Hurst, a spokesman for TDCJ, said Venne was given 24 hours to report to a halfway house in El Paso and to his parole officer, but a warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning after he failed to do so.

The warrant was quashed later Thursday when Venne arrived at the halfway house on his own, Hurst said.

When people finish their sentences, they are either released to their residence or a halfway house, Hurst said.

"They can either have someone pick them up at the prison unit they're being released from or they can take a bus to where they'll be living," Hurst said.