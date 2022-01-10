A man was transported to the hospital Sunday after he was bitten by a venomous snake in Molino.

Escambia County EMS responded at 11:02 a.m. to the 9600 block of North Barth Road in response to the call about the patient having an allergic reaction to the bite.

Davis Wood, public information officer for Escambia County Public Safety, said first responders arrived by 11:20 a.m. after inclement weather grounded a Life Flight that was set to pick up the patient in the north end of the county.

EMS transported the man to a hospital in Pensacola in unknown condition.

Wood said authorities believe the bite may be from a pygmy rattlesnake.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Venomous snake bite sends Molino man to hospital