Venomous spitting cobra on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood

CBSNews
·1 min read

A highly venomous pet snake has escaped and remains on the loose in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said early Tuesday. CBS affiliate WNCN reports that police sent an alert at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday warning that a zebra cobra, which is known to spit venom, was spotted on the porch of a home at around 5:10 p.m. Monday.

Raleigh police sent an warning early Tuesday after a zebra cobra, which is known to spit venom, was spotted on the porch of a home. / Credit: Raleigh Police Department
Raleigh police sent an warning early Tuesday after a zebra cobra, which is known to spit venom, was spotted on the porch of a home. / Credit: Raleigh Police Department

An animal control officer responded to the home, but the cobra apparently had slithered away. Authorities say the zebra cobra belongs to a resident of the neighborhood.

Police said Tuesday morning that the cobra remains on the loose and could spit and bite if cornered.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, spitting cobras can "bite people and prey, and venom is easily injected." The nocturnal snakes found in Namibia and Angola are black to brown with light cross bars, and average 4 feet in length.

Under North Carolina state law, it is "unlawful for any person to own, possess, use, transport, or traffic in any venomous reptile that is not housed in a sturdy and secure enclosure."

Police did not say if the owner of the snake will face any charges.

If anyone spots the zebra cobra they are asked to stay away from the snake and call 911 immediately.

Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, has spread to nearly every U.S. state

Photos show concrete, corrosion damage before Florida condo collapse

U.S. Supreme Court rules on immigration and pipeline cases

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three more Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball prospects make official campus visits

    A total of 13 men’s basketball prospects have visited KU since June 1, the day the NCAA ruled it OK for recruits to check out schools as they did during pre-pandemic days.

  • Venomous snake roaming North Carolina suburbs: Experts say one bite or spit may be fatal

    At 1:30 a.m., North Carolina, Raleigh police issued a warning about a Cobra snake being on the loose. Experts warn if it's cornered, it will bite.

  • Giant watersnake claims family dock as his sunbathing spot

    Common or northern watersnakes are found throughout North America in almost any body of fresh water. Although they can grow to nearly 1.8 m (5 feet), they are not harmful or venomous. They feed on fish, frogs, toads, and crayfish along the shorelines and shallows of lakes. And, despite being as beneficial as they are to maintaining the balance of the ecosystem, they are seen as the true villains of cottage country by many. Fear of snakes ranks as the number two irrational fear in the world, closely behind public speaking. Many people who fear snakes cannot articulate exactly what it is that scares them. Some believe that it is because of their slithery motion, while others say that they expect them to be cold and slimy. But one thing is certain; snakes rarely receive a warm welcome. This snake is doing exactly what would be expected of it as it hunts for fish and frogs in the shallows around a weedy shoreline. The water in Northern Ontario is still cool enough that this snake cannot maintain her body temperature for long. She finds a quiet spot on this family dock to stretch out in the midday sun. Being cold blooded, these snakes must warm themselves in the sun so that they are able to move properly and also to raise their metabolism and digest food. When they lie across a dock, they have no more interest in an interaction than we do. But, like us, they do enjoy a warm, dry spot to catch some rays. Snakes are capable of dislocating their jaws to swallow prey that is much larger than their mouth would usually be. This allows them to slowly work their jaws around a larger animal and over them. Watersnakes are often confused with venomous rattlesnakes due to their markings. But watersnakes are easily distinguished by the round shape of their pupils as opposed to a slit like appearance like a cat. They also lack the heat pits on their faces. And while swimming, a watersnake's body is submerged, while a rattlesnake's body floats on top. These differences will not be completely reassuring to those who are simply afraid of all snakes, but knowing that a visiting snake is of the harmless variety should help ease their minds. Left alone, watersnakes will be on their way after warming up for an hour or two in the sun.

  • Tropical Storm Danny is gone, but now there are two systems in the Atlantic to watch

    Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic that could possibly see some “slow development” later this week as it moves into the Caribbean Sea, as well as another brand new disturbance just behind it.

  • ‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine lottery winner

    This is the first of four drawings the state will hold, each worth $1 million to some vaccinated North Carolinian.

  • One son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit no longer with Clemson football program

    He is still in school at Clemson.

  • Did a Boise woman see an elusive wolverine on the Greenbelt? Here’s what experts say

    A debate raged on social media: badger or wolverine?

  • Student has emergency surgery after being bitten by venomous spider at Welsh holiday park

    The teenager was given a drip and oxygen mask when she arrived at A&E but collapsed as she was rushed into surgery

  • NC State baseball players test positive for new, more contagious Delta variant of COVID

    “We had eight positive student-athletes. Per the regulations that were laid out, that made this a no contest. It wasn’t something that was outside the rules.”

  • US needs 30m new trees to combat shade disparity, study finds

    First ever nationwide tally of trees reveals how communities of color and poorer neighborhoods lack canopy The number of urban trees is shrinking due to storms, construction and insects: at the moment, the US is facing a projected loss of 8.3% in urban tree cover by 2060. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP With vast swathes of the American west baking under a record-setting heatwave, a new study has revealed how unevenly trees are spread throughout cities in the United States and how much it disadvant

  • Russian fighter jets harassed a Dutch frigate in the Black Sea for hours and carried out mock attacks, defense ministry says

    The buzzing and mock attacks came a day after another unsafe encounter involving Russian fighters and a UK destroyer.

  • Bubba Watson says he would 'love to throw up on myself again' after $400,000 collapse

    Bubba Watson played the final five holes of the Travelers Championship at six-over par, and it cost him quite a payday.

  • You Should Never Keep This One Spice in Your Cabinet, Experts Warn

    While we've all been guilty of taking a little too much time to clean out our kitchen drawers and cupboards, there is nowhere more neglected than our spice cabinets. Spices tend to keep longer than other foods, so we're less concerned about doing a weekly—or even yearly—cleanse. You may want to tackle that messy spice cabinet sooner rather than later, though, especially if you're keeping one spice in your cabinet that experts say should never be stored there. Read on to find out which spice need

  • An Olympic Figure Skater's Entire Routine, from Waking Up to Showtime

    Mirai Nagasu, an Olympic medalist and Stars on Ice figure skater, shares her entire routine—including her favorite skincare products. From arriving to the rink for stretching and physical therapy, and putting on her makeup with a "pump-up movie" playing in the background, to using mandatory shower sheets just before her end-of-show meet and greets.

  • ‘Good Omens’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon, Michael Sheen and David Tennant to Return

    Hallelujah! The David Tennant and Michael Sheen-led “Good Omens” has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service said Tuesday. The six-part second season will be written by series creator Neil Gaiman and go beyond the Amazon show’s source material, the 1990 novel “Good Omens.” That book, which was written by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, follows an angel and demon who teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse. Gaiman said Season 2 is based on his and Pratc

  • Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy During BET Awards Performance With Migos

    Notice we haven’t seen much of Cardi B for the past few weeks? The reason became clear on Sunday night when she joined Migos onstage during the BET Awards: She is several months’ pregnant with her second child with the group’s Offset. The announcement was carefully choreographed: At the same time she took the stage, […]

  • 1st cruise since start of COVID-19 pandemic departs from U.S. port

    More than 1,000 passengers are cruising the Gulf of Mexico aboard the Celebrity Edge as the cruise ship industry rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Janet Shamlian is on board.

  • Aston Martin's Valkyrie AMR Pro puts the 'hyper' in hypercar

    As if the Aston Martin Valkyrie wasn't extreme enough, the British auto marque has unveiled the Valkyrie AMR Pro. Aston Martin said the Valkyrie AMR Pro is inspired by the Valkyrie Le Mans racer concept, and is designed to be capable of lapping the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit in three minutes and 20 seconds. Aside from those, the hypercar features a longer wheelbase and wider track, more aerodynamic kit, and a V12 that produces 1,000hp. All Valkyrie AMR Pro examples will come as left-hand drive,

  • Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

    The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina. Up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest, forecasters said. In Alabama, flood advisories were issued on the east side of the state by the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

  • Heat relief, tiny veterans homes, unearthed bones: News from around our 50 states

    Opioid deaths spike in Connecticut during the pandemic, Minnesota authorities bracing for extended wildfire season, and more