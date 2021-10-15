A venomous trend? Indian man gets life sentence for killing his wife with a cobra

NBC News
·3 min read

A man in India has been handed a double life sentence for murdering his wife with an unorthodox weapon: a highly venomous cobra.

While the case’s eye-catching details have drawn international attention, the country’s Supreme Court has suggested it may be part of a growing trend in India where murderers use poisonous snakes in an effort to pass off the death as accidental.

Sooraj Kumar was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of murder by a lower court in the state of Kerala on Monday.

According to prosecutors, Kumar married his wife for financial gain but soon became dissatisfied with the marriage and began conspiring to kill her.

“If he divorces her he will have to part with all her wealth,” Hariram Shankar, assistant superintendent of police in Kerala told NBC News. “If he kills her through an explicit murder weapon, the wealth would also have to be returned. So he wanted to get rid of her through something that would resemble an accident.”

“But in the course of our investigation, we found that this was a well-planned murder,” Shankar said.

Death by snakebite is common in India, with 1.2 million such deaths from 2000 to 2019, according to the World Health Organization.

Prosecutors said that, after an unsuccessful effort involving a viper, Kumar procured a poisonous cobra from a snake charmer, starved it for a week to render it more aggressive and induced it to bite his wife.

“From the postmortem of the snake, we found out that its abdomen was empty,” Shankar said. A snake in its natural habitat feeds everyday, and the meal is digested over the course of seven days.

The size of the bites was also unusual. An average cobra bite, according to Shankar, should be around 1.8 to 2 centimeters. The bite marks on Kumar’s wife, Uthra, however, were as large as 2.8 centimeters, which hinted to the investigation team that they weren’t natural.

Police claim that the suspicious timing of the two bites also pointed to foul play. After the alleged failed attempt two months earlier, Kumar’s wife had been admitted to the hospital, where she had to undergo plastic surgery to repair the damage caused by the viper’s bite.

“The viper is a completely terrestrial snake. It is determined to live on the ground. It does not climb,” Shankar said. But the viper was found in the bedroom of their home’s second floor after the first attempt.

The case is the second this month in India involving an accusation of murder by poisonous snake.

India’s Supreme Court denied bail on Oct. 6 to Krishna Kumar, one of three defendants accused of murder in the death of a woman from Rajasthan by leaving a poisonous snake in a bag near her bed.

“This is a new trend that people bring poisonous snakes from snake charmers and kill a person through snakebite,” said Justice Surya Kant during the bail hearing, according to Indian news outlet NDTV.

“This is now becoming common in Rajasthan.”

The victim, Subodh Devi, was killed in June 2019 after she found out that her daughter-in-law, Alpana, was having an affair, according to court documents. When Devi confronted her, Alpana and her partner, Manish, allegedly went to a snake charmer with their friend Krishna and purchased the snake that fatally bit Devi.

Kumar’s lawyer, Aditya Choudhary, said he had “argued that if the prosecution’s case is to be believed, then the snake was not accompanied by a snake charmer. Once it is let free it can bite anyone.”

“It does not know it has to bite the mother-in-law,” he added.

The police began suspecting the defendants when it was revealed that on the day of Devi’s death, 124 phone calls were exchanged between Alpana and Manish and 19 calls between Alpana and Kumar.

Choudhary stated in his client’s defense that there was no transcript of the calls.

“Is it conclusive proof that it is for the purpose of conspiracy?” he asked.

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trial by combat: the true story behind Ridley Scott's The Last Duel

    One day in the week after Christmas 1386, in the grounds of a monastery just outside the walls of Paris, two French warriors met to fight to the death. Their names were Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, and the cause of their quarrel was the oldest one: a woman.

  • U.N deal offers no guarantees of free movement for Rohingya on island - leaked agreement

    (Reuters) -A deal for the United Nations to start work on a remote Bangladeshi island where the government has sent thousands of Rohingya refugees offers no guarantee they will be allowed to move freely to the mainland, according to a copy of the agreement. The Bangladesh government has moved nearly 19,000 Rohingya refugees, members of a persecuted mostly Muslim minority from Myanmar, to Bhasan Char island from border camps, despite protests by refugees and opposition from rights groups, who have likened it to an island jail and said some relocations were involuntary. Refugees have called for freedom of movement between the remote and floodprone island, several hours off the coast, and the sprawling mainland camps near the port town of Cox’s Bazar.

  • Venom 2: Marvel fans react to huge development in Let There Be Carnage post-credit scene

    ‘It’s probably the most important one I’ve ever seen,’ one shocked fan said

  • The Last Duel: Suit Up (Behind The Scenes Featurette)

    The Last Duel is an upcoming historical drama-thriller film directed by Ridley Scott. Based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the screenplay is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. Damon stars in the lead role opposite Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, with Affleck in a supporting role. The film will release in limited theaters on December 25, 2020, before expanding wide on January 8, 2021.

  • The last US-owned social media platform in China is closing down

    LinkedIn is the last US-owned social media platform in China. Its new app, a jobs board site, will launch in late 2021 without social features for sharing articles, ideas, and opinions.

  • Mexico tells WHO to act without "ideology" on certifying COVID-19 vaccines

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) should certify COVID-19 vaccines in public use, amid fears some vaccinated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States. "The WHO must act correctly, without political or ideological tendencies, sticking to the science," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador's comments come after the United States said it would only allow people inoculated by WHO-approved vaccines to enter its borders.

  • U.S. FDA advisers to vote on J&J vaccine booster

    The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will vote on whether the booster shot should be given at least two months after the first shot or after at least six months. The FDA is not bound to follow their suggestions but often does. The independent expert advisers unanimously voted on Thursday to recommend booster shots of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness or occupational exposure to the virus.

  • Apple takes down Koran app in China

    The popular Islamic app was removed in the country, after an official request.

  • Pro-Iran militias warn of forceful response after Israeli strike on Syria's Palmyra

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Iran-backed forces in Syria said on Thursday they would respond forcefully to an Israeli strike over Syria's Palmyra area in the province of Homs on Wednesday evening in the second such strike within a week. The Syrian defence ministry said in a statement that one soldier was killed in the attack that took place at 11:34 p.m. (2034 GMT) and targeted a communications tower and caused some material losses. Israel has kept silent about the strikes that came days after Damascus reported its air defences intercepted an Israeli missile attack above the Homs countryside, wounding six Syrian soldiers and causing some material damage.

  • More than 30 dead after explosion rips through mosque in Afghanistan

    The explosion happened at the Iman Bargah mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, during Friday prayers, the BBC reported.

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes trial: The defense gets smacked down twice in one day

    Attorneys for the Theranos founder tried - and failed - to bar the reporter John Carreyrou from the trial. Plus: Jurors are eyeing the exits.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.