Vent Multiplexor Successfully Deployed at Yale New Haven Hospital for Crisis Care Co-Ventilation During COVID-19 Pandemic

Revolutionary device developed by Vent Multiplexor LLC in collaboration with Yale New Haven Hospital is the first device ever produced to provide temporary dual patient rescue mechanical ventilation with individualized patient care until an additional ventilator is available to resume single mechanical ventilation.

Emergency Use Authorization for Vent Multiplexor During COVID-19 Pandemic Under Review with FDA; Immediate Distribution Planned for Emergency Use at Hospitals Around the World Facing Ventilator Shortages.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vent Multiplexor, LLC (www.ventmultiplexor.com) announced today the successful emergency deployment of the Vent Multiplexor emergency rescue device at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The pioneer emergency deployment of the Vent Multiplexor, a patent-pending co-ventilation device developed in collaboration with YNHH to provide individualized emergency crisis care for two adult patients requiring ventilation when limited to a single mechanical ventilator, successfully co-ventilated two critically ill COVID-19 patients with different disease states, different lung sizes, and different tidal volume requirements, all while accurately measuring lung compliance of both patients in real time, a dramatic advancement in life saving co-ventilation technology that may help reduce the clinical need for critical care mechanical ventilators during an emergency.

Dr. Peter Kahn, MD, Medical Director for Vent Multiplexor LLC, hailed the successful results from the April 7, 2020 emergency deployment of the Vent Multiplexor at Yale-New Haven Hospital, calling it "a critical breakthrough in emergency crisis care during the COVID-19 pandemic." Dr. Kahn explained, "We stand committed to supporting the entire medical community as we urgently look for ways to quickly develop and deploy novel solutions that are desperately needed to overcome the challenges of delivering emergency crisis care during the pandemic, including the unprecedented challenge of delivering individualized patient care using co-ventilation strategies during temporary ventilator shortages." Dr. Kahn continued, "We must do everything possible to deliver life-saving crisis rescue care; having an affordable, state of the art approach, to individualized patient care during emergency co-ventilation will give us yet another critical weapon in the fight to save lives."

The crisis care deployment of the Vent Multiplexor, which was initially developed by two of the co-founders of Vent Multiplexor LLC, Brian Beitler and Tim Foldy-Porto, came after days of around-the-clock pre-clinical testing. Among other things, the Vent Multiplexor and associated clinical protocols underwent rigorous testing on critical care ventilators at Yale-New Haven Hospital, as well as on the TSI Inc. Certifier FA Plus, which is the calibration device used by YNHHS to validate ventilator accuracy prior to deployment for patient care. The Vent Multiplexor performed precisely as intended, making it the first ever device developed and deployed to independently control the delivery of tidal volumes when two patients are sharing a single mechanical ventilator—a crucial component in the clinical management of patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which is frequently the case in ventilated patients critically ill with COVID-19.

As part of the collaboration with YNHH, Vent Multiplexor LLC agreed to produce the Vent Multiplexor for YNHH at cost and license the technology for internal use and development by YNHH. Todd Higgins, President of Vent Multiplexor LLC, commented, "We believe the Vent Multiplexor will offer a significant and immediate contribution to emerging crisis care during the COVID-19 epidemic and look forward to our continued collaboration with YNHH as well as local governments, non-profit organizations, and ventilator manufacturers around the world, as we work with the FDA to secure emergency use authorization." Mr. Higgins added that the entire mission behind the Vent Multiplexor has been the disciplined execution of a four-week crisis plan to rapidly develop affordable ventilation technology capable of being deployed at scale now, to help alleviate ventilator shortages until more ventilators become available. "We are pleased with the progress but remain intensely focused on getting the Vent Multiplexor immediately into the hands of hospitals across the country, as well as in other parts of the world where they are facing even more terrifying resource constraints, as they fight to save lives during the COVID-19 epidemic with a limited number of ventilators on hand." The Vent Multiplexor is manufactured using 3-D printing technology and requires almost no production lead time. Once authorized by the FDA, Vent Multiplexor LLC anticipates tens of thousands of units can be made available for almost immediate distribution as needed for emergency crisis care use during the COVID-19 pandemic.