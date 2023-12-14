Ventana Estates subdivision gets initial OK from Pueblo planners for second time

For the second time this year, residents of an upscale neighborhood on Pueblo's south side voiced concerns about a proposed new subdivision they fear will make traffic unbearable, degrade their property values and cause stormwater drainage problems.

The Pueblo Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday hosted another round of public hearings for the proposed Ventana Estates subdivision. The overall development plan calls for 170 single-family homes and 96 townhomes on a 91-acre parcel just off Colorado Highway 78 west of Ventana Way.

The commission had already heard public comment and approved the proposal in September, but had to redo the hearing because not all residents who lived in the area were notified about the first hearing.

The "do-over" actually gave residents of Ventana time to meet with members of the development team to discuss, "impact to roads and (Colorado) Highway 78," said Nathan Bell, a Rifle-based consultant who represents the property owner. The property was purchased for $1.25 million in March of 2022 and is owned by Vestoge Pueblo CO LLC, a Boulder-based company, according to the Pueblo County Assessor's website.

"In discussions with residents we heard their concerns about traffic flow and density," Bell said.

The developer agreed "it was a better idea" to move the townhome portion of the development to the northwest section of the property so that those residents would use North Siena Drive to access town, Bell said.

The proposed Ventana Estates overall development plan for reidential housing is outlined in blue on this aerial map of the southside Pueblo neighborhood.

Despite that change, Ventana residents like Janice Mehle still voiced concerns about traffic. She said estimated daily car use could increase to nearly 1,500 cars per day.

Residents like Ryan McCafferty agreed that traffic concerns are an issue, especially for those making illegal U-turns. Because of the speed limit on the highway, Colorado Department of Transportation regulations prohibit left-hand turns at all but one exit out of the subdivision onto Colorado Highway 78. McCafferty argued CDOT is "forcing people to be law breakers" and make those illegal U-turns if heading toward Pueblo.

Ventana resident Glenn Parker said even if a traffic light is installed as expected at Bandera and Colorado Highway 78, traffic is going to be a problem.

"Would you want to be in a line with 300 cars of homeowners taking their kids to school or going to work at the same time?" Parker asked, suggesting a second full-movement exit should be placed at Ventana Way.

Pueblo City Traffic engineer Melanie Turner said she expects there will be 1,200 or less cars a day impacting the area.

"I know it is not desirable and I know you don't want more traffic in your neighborhood, but it is not going to be that much," Turner said.

She pointed out West 18th Street handles 7,800 cars a day and nearby Encino handles 3,500 cars a day.

Bell said developers are well aware of traffic concerns but pointed out, "CDOT doesn't start engaging with us until we start the development."

"There has got to be a point where you've got to let someone turn left. I am having a really hard time with that," said Mike Castellucci, planning commission chair.

"I don't know what the answer is — the overall development plan make sense — but at some point it could be a huge sticking point and the development could run into some serious bottlenecks that could derail it at one of the future hearings," he warned. "The city doesn't want to make bad places for people."

"This is an issue the state has sat on," said Pat Avalos, planning commission member. "They've failed to take any action and that will perpetuate the issue — that's why I can't support this."

The commission voted 5-2 to approve the overall development plan with Avalos and Pueblo City Councilor Sarah Martinez casting no votes. The commission also voted 6-1 to recommend city council approve the zoning plan with Avalos casting the no vote.

"I hope we can all work together. I am positive we will accomplish a solution if we keep the good momentum going," Mehle said.

