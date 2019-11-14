Ventas Builds on ESG Momentum: Earns Third Consecutive Nareit Health Care Leader in the Light Award and Ranks Highest Performing Healthcare REIT for Corporate Political Disclosure

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VTR–Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) has earned the 2019 Nareit Health Care “Leader in the Light” award for a third consecutive year, recognizing the Company’s outstanding achievement in sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices. In addition, the Company was ranked “First Tier” in the 2019 CPA Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability. With a score of 87.1%, Ventas was the highest ranked Healthcare REIT on the Index, far outpacing the real estate industry average score of 23.2%.





“We thank Nareit and Zicklin for their meaningful recognitions and validation of Ventas’s deep commitment to responsible investment in our people, our performance and the planet,” said Robert F. Probst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Ventas’ sustainability and ESG efforts have been direct drivers of our long-term business success, and we have tremendous momentum as we continue to elevate our integrated corporate responsibility platform.”

Presented during the REITWorld 2019 Annual Conference in Los Angeles, CA, the Nareit Leader in the Light award celebrates sustainability and ESG leaders from nine major property sectors including health care, retail, office and residential. This marks the fourth time Ventas has received the award since the recognition became associated with the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Survey in 2012. Nareit is the worldwide representative voice for real estate investment trusts and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate and capital markets.

The 2019 CPA Zicklin Index benchmarks the political disclosure and accountability policies and practices for election-related spending of leading U.S. public companies. Developed by the Center for Political Accountability in conjunction with the Zicklin Center for Business Ethics Research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, the Index uses 24 metrics to assess companies’ policies and disclosure practices and has been published annual since 2011.

2019 has been another year of strong ESG progress. Ventas has bolstered its reputation as an industry leader with its inclusion in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and publication of its second annual Corporate Sustainability Report. Ventas also remained on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and maintained its position as GRESB’s highest performing healthcare REIT, the third consecutive year for both accomplishments.