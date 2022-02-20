Ventas, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a good week for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 4.3% to US$52.94. Sales of US$3.8b surpassed estimates by 2.3%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 35% below expectations at US$0.13 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ventas' ten analysts is for revenues of US$4.20b in 2022, which would reflect a notable 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$0.02 in 2022, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.04b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.0056 in 2022. Yet despite a small increase to revenues, the analysts are now forecasting a loss instead of a profit, which looks like a reduction in sentiment after the latest results.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$60.23, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ventas at US$83.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$49.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Ventas' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.9% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Ventas is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Ventas dropped from profits to a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$60.23, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

