Ventripoint Exhibiting at the American Society of Echocardiography 33rd Annual Scientific Session

Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire – June 7, 2022 - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT); (OTC:VPTDF) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting and attending as a sponsor (https://www.asescientificsessions.org/sponsors/) of the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) 2022 Conference titled “Sound Waves in Seattle: Connecting the World”. This is the 33rd annual scientific session of the ASE and is being held in the Seattle Convention Center June 10-13, 2022.

The ASE is an organization (https://www.asecho.org/about-ase/) comprised of members of the cardiac field who work to advance cardiovascular ultrasound and strive to promote education, research, innovation, and service to the profession and public. This year’s scientific session will be bringing in thousands of attendees from the cardiovascular profession.

Ventripoint will be one of the sponsors for the 2022 event and will have the opportunity to engage with thousands of attendees though networking sessions, an in-person and virtual exhibit, poster presentations, and hands on educational workshops.

Ventripoint joining ASE 2022 through their sponsorship opportunities will highlight the VMS+ and its new developments, engage with new customers, and establish stronger relationships with existing customers.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary KBR technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

