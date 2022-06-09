Ventura church youth leader pleads guilty to felony sexual activity with a minor

The River Community Church in downtown Ventura occupies the site of the former Ventura Foursquare church founded in 1925.

The youth leader at a Ventura church has pleaded guilty to illegal sexual conduct with a minor.

James Edward Duran II, 31, of Ventura, pleaded guilty on Monday in Ventura County Superior Court to one felony count of oral copulation with someone younger than 18.

Duran worked as an unordained youth group leader at The River Community Church, located at 889 E. Santa Clara St. in downtown Ventura. His father, Jim Duran, is the lead pastor at the church.

According to investigators, Duran originally met the victim in 2013 when she was a teenager attending the church.

Over the course of several years, Duran took the victim to "various locations to engage in various sexual acts," according to the Ventura Police Department, which investigated the case. Some of the sexual encounters were alleged to have taken place during church activities.

Duran's actions went unreported by the victim until November 2021, when she reported the activity to Ventura police. He was arrested the following month.

Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana, the prosecutor assigned to the case, said Duran ultimately pleaded guilty to crimes that occurred between 2015 and 2016.

"We're satisfied he's taking responsibility at an early stage for his crimes," Orellana said of the plea agreement.

Duran's attorney couldn't immediately be reached Thursday for comment.

Duran is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. July 5 in courtroom 23. He is expected to be sentenced to two years felony probation and from six months to a year in county jail, Orellana said. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura church youth leader pleads guilty to sexual misconduct