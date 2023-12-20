Ventura County authorities issue evacuation warnings due to potential flooding

Cars negotiate a flooded intersection at Cochran and Heather streets in Simi Valley in August.

Ventura County authorities issued evacuation warnings and advisories Tuesday, urging residents to prepare in case of flooding during the upcoming storm.

The peak of the storm — the second one this week — is expected to hit the county Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch, and rainfall totals through Friday could reach 2 to 4 inches in coastal and valley areas. Some foothill and mountain spots could see 4 to 8 inches of rain.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation warnings for residents in the following neighborhoods. The warnings are set to take effect at 9 a.m Wednesday.

Residents in the Foster Park neighborhood near Camp Chaffee Road. Debris built up along a stretch of Coyote Creek near Camp Chaffee as the county got pummeled by storms last winter.

Several homes in the area of the 700 block of Grada and Trueno avenues near Camarillo. The spot is affected because of a compromised storm drain.

A warning means people should be prepared to leave, but the threat is not yet imminent. The agency recommends residents pay close attention to the possibility of rapidly changing conditions, OES Director Patrick Maynard said.

"We recommend that they prepare to evacuate the area on a moment's notice," he said. "Anyone with any type of access or functional needs is also highly encouraged to reach out to family and friends and make plans to get out ahead of the storm."

Along with the expected rainfall, there is the threat of #thunderstorms for #SoCal Wednesday thru Thursday night.



With any thunderstorms, there will be the potential for small, short-lived, tornadoes. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9RRqBaERvG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 20, 2023

An advisory also was issued for residents in Matilija Canyon, North Fork, Creek Road and Old Creek Road because of the possibility of flooding during any high intensity rainfall.

Authorities also urged anyone in the river bottoms to move to higher ground.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Ventura County, go to readyventuracounty.org/vc-alert. For information about the storm, evacuation warnings and potential road closures, go to vcemergency.com.

This story may be updated.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County issues evacuation warnings issued due to storm